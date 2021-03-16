Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made appearances at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah, the Graves County Health Department in Mayfield and the Madisonville City Hall on Monday to visit COVID-19 vaccination sites in western Kentucky.
Later in the day, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine distributed in the state.
“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” Beshear said. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”
Beshear said the first COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14, 2020. While in Paducah, Coleman discussed the unemployment problem in the state.
“My advice would be to continue to call and to email and to ask for help because that’s the best way to get through,” she said of those who have been unable to reach state unemployment workers.
“I will say that to work the system and make it better, the governor did what he said he would. He put about $50 million in the budget that he proposed to go toward reopening the offices that were closed before we got into office (Dec. 10, 2019), hiring the folks that were laid off from that office.”
Coleman said the system is outdated and needs to be reworked.
“Fixing a system that is about my age,” she said. Coleman was born in 1982. “So, when you think about how you fix a system that’s that old — the coding is even outdated.
“(Beshear) put the money in the budget and we’ve got to hope the Legislature keeps it there. … We are committed to fixing the system because it is outdated and it was underfunded and understaffed, and we see what happens when that is the case.”
Strawberry Hills pharmacist Daniel Jones said 20 people were scheduled to receive Moderna vaccines on Monday. Strawberry Hills generally provides vaccines weekdays beginning at noon. Those wanting to set an appointment there should call 270-444-7070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.