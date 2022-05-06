CALVERT CITY — One-hundred and eighty female students gathered on April 28 for the Girls Leadership Conference at the Lakeland Event Center, an all-day affair for gifted and talented students grades four through 12.
The planning for this event began in November and was a collaborative effort between Jackie Reid, principal at Sharpe Elementary, and Dr. Toddie Adams, the director of gifted services for the Marshall County School District. They attribute its success, however, to the female students of the Marshall County High School Leadership Club, who worked hard to plan and organize the day by creating activities and giving speeches.
“Seeing them (the high school leadership students) take over the leadership role in that way has been really inspiring to me, and I’m just really excited to see what this day has in store and what this day will become,” said Reid.
The schedule for the day included keynote speaker, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, problem-solving activities that encouraged critical thinking, a round table discussion comprised of women within the community that hold positions of power, a social-emotional activity that allowed the students to discuss who had inspired and uplifted them, and ended with a short picture book read by Reid that had an empowering message.
All the principals in the Marshall County School District at this time are female, and Adams says that through this conference they are looking to foster and encourage leadership skills within these students, citing these principals as examples.
Coleman spoke on the challenges of being a woman in government and the rewards of perseverance. She has a background in public education as a teacher, assistant principal, and basketball coach, which has urged her to advocate for public education at the state-level.
She also started a nonprofit in 2013 called Lead Kentucky, which connects college-aged women with older, female mentors. This program is designed to prepare, encourage, and empower young women to accept leadership roles on their campus, and later, in their occupations. Coleman believes that women are instrumental in the lives of other women, noting that she would not be where she is today if not for the women that came before her, Martha Layne Collins, Kentucky’s first and only female governor, and Georgia Davis Powers, the first African American woman to serve as a state senator in Kentucky, along with those who have encouraged her along the way.
“At eight years old I saw a woman who was governor of the state of Kentucky, so from that moment on I knew that was possible,” said Coleman. “And there’s a saying ‘you can’t be what you can’t see.’ and so you always wanna make sure that you have women in these leadership positions. So that girls like you (the students at the conference) can say, ‘oh yeah I can do that, she’s doing that.’ ”
Coleman also spoke of the disappointment that followed her first campaign vying for a seat in the House of Representatives, which she lost. She said the failure made her look at her own resolve, and taught her not to give up.
“If you are not experiencing some sort of setback you are not pushing yourself hard enough,” said Coleman. She was later asked by Governor Andy Beshear to be his running mate for the 2019 election. Beshear cited her determination as the reason he extended the invitation.
Coleman said her greatest piece of advice to young leaders, “find your passion, get involved, and take the lead no matter what your interests are, it will always pay off.”
Adams and Reid unanimously agreed they would like for this to become a recurring event, and the pair are already making plans for next year.
