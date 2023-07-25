MAYFIELD — Providing flash flood relief for hundreds of people — Lowe’s gave away buckets of free cleaning supplies on Saturday to residents impacted by last week’s historic weather. The buckets were passed out at Lowe’s locations in both Paducah and Mayfield.

Each location had 450 buckets filled with different supplies people may need for cleanup, such as masks, flashlights, trash bags and brooms. For people in the community facing water damage, they said it meant the world.

