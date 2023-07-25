MAYFIELD — Providing flash flood relief for hundreds of people — Lowe’s gave away buckets of free cleaning supplies on Saturday to residents impacted by last week’s historic weather. The buckets were passed out at Lowe’s locations in both Paducah and Mayfield.
Each location had 450 buckets filled with different supplies people may need for cleanup, such as masks, flashlights, trash bags and brooms. For people in the community facing water damage, they said it meant the world.
Mayfield resident Dee Walton was affected by last Wednesday’s flooding. She said it was the worst her house has flooded since they built it in 2000, and had damage to storage buildings and a bedroom.
“It got inside my son’s bedroom and in my husband’s shop. Everything in my husband’s shop is mud-covered. It’s not organized anymore because the water rushes so fast,” Walton said.
Walton’s house on Oak Street now requires cleanup — the free cleaning supplies help.
“I think it’s great. What this community has done for people during the tornado and now during this. I have never seen so many helpful people,” Walton said.
Walton picked up her bucket of free cleaning supplies at Lowe’s in Mayfield.
