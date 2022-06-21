Residents of Paducah’s Lowertown neighborhood came together to create a new, brightly-colored mural on the corner of Seventh Street and Harrison Street.
Local artist Char Downs, who also owns Pinecone Art Gallery, created a design that spanned 16 square panels. She then invited Lowertown residents, both those who create art for a living and those who are more interested in art as a hobby, to pick their favorite colors and paint those colors on a portion of her design.
Downs said the project started as a way to celebrate the neighborhood and bring residents together to bond over a common project.
When all 13 of the painters gathered at Pinecone this past winter, and her and her husband Jay’s anniversary, to complete the panels, Downs gave them a couple of instructions: pick their favorite colors from Downs’ palette to use, and make sure to use different colors on bordering elements of the design.
“We’re hoping to put more up in the neighborhood,” Downs said. “In the winter, when it’s so dull and there’s no flowers, it’s like this pop of color … and it’s nice to have people come through and enjoy, whether they’re from here or somewhere else.”
When they heard about Downs’ project, Lowertown residents Karin and Rick Ahrens offered up space on their wooden fence for the new art display. Rick Ahrens said it was a way for the couple to promote public art, which drives in visitors from out of town to check out all of the different art pieces in the neighborhood, from murals and sculptures to painted fire hydrants.
Downs and Ahrens installed the new mural Monday morning, piecing together panels like putting together a puzzle and making sure all of the lines and shapes that spanned multiple panels lined up to create one cohesive design.
There are similar future projects in the works, Downs said, and is planning to have another panel painting session on her birthday in August for a new mural.
