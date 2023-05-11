The Yeiser Art Center’s Lower Town Arts & Music Festival hosts its first international group this weekend. Kaihulu from Ambon, Indonesia, a UNESCO city, will collaborate with the Wheelhouse Rousters on the main stage Friday, at 7:15 p.m.
Yeiser Executive Director Lexie Millikan said, after a two-year pandemic hiatus in 2020-21, the nonprofit wants to continue building a return to form after last year’s festival and turnout.
“We’ve basically expanded from last year. We were coming out of the pandemic, so the festival was a great event but smaller than previous years,” Millikan said.
Events start Friday, 5 to 10:30 p.m., at the intersection of North Seventh and Madison Streets. The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Music this year features more than a dozen local and non-local artists. Toubab Krewe, an east African and blues group visits from Asheville, North Carolina. The Sensational Barnes Brothers, a soul and gospel band from Memphis, also performs.
Attendants will also hear performances by Bee Taylor, Cristina Vane, Groovelane, Hollerhead, Jaelon Harris, Karve, Kyshona, Laid Back Country Picker, Lew Jetton and Little By Little.
EQ Blu, Murray State University’s a cappella ensemble, will play on-stage. A new partnership with local music studio Time on the String will also showcase regional student musicians.
This year entails over 40 arts vendors, with 10 participating local nonprofits. Artists in jewelry, metalsmithing, photography, ceramics and other media will attend from more than five surrounding states.
Street food offers, among other items, smoked barbecue, vegan options, ice cream, and beer and wine.
The Lower Town festival also serves as a fundraising event for Yeiser. The nonprofit celebrates its 66th year as Paducah also celebrates its 10th anniversary as a UNESCO Creative City.
