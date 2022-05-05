One of the signature events for Paducah’s art community is returning for the first time since 2019.
Lower Town Arts & Music Festival will be taking place in Paducah next weekend. The festival will run on May 13th from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and May 14th from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Lexie Millikan, executive director of the Yeiser Art Center, which presents the arts and music celebration, said the festival is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate local art.
“Just having the opportunity for local and regional artists to have a booth, sell their work, to promote their work, to network with other artists, I think it’s really important for our community. I mean, it’s one of the only events like it here in Paducah,” Millikan said.
Lower Town Arts & Music Festival will be centrally located around the corner of Seventh Street and Madison Street near the Texaco Station Information Center, and there will also be booths set up on surrounding blocks.
This year’s music lineup includes a mix of genres and artists like headliners Wolfpen Branch and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, along with local bands like Jazz Patrol and The Wheelhouse Rousters.
Millikan said there would also be about 30 artist booths along with seven non-profit booths set up around the Lowertown neighborhood. Several artists will offer family-friendly activities and demonstrations to engage the festival attendees, Millikan added.
There will also be beer and wine available from local brewers like Paducah Beer Werks, Dry Ground Brewing Company, along with beer from Schlafly Beer in St. Louis and wine from Purple Toad Winery.
Millikan said things like festival sponsorships and drink sales help to raise funds for the Yeiser Art Center.
While this year’s festival’s footprint will be a bit smaller than previous years, Millikan said the size of this year’s festival is more manageable. Typically, the Yeiser spends a year planning the arts and music festival, but only had a few months to plan this year. Millikan said this year’s festival is also an opportunity for the group to get back into the rhythm of planning the festival to prepare for it to return to full-scale next year.
The festival is also an opportunity for the Yeiser Art Center, the oldest non-profit arts organization in Paducah, to recognize its 65th anniversary. Millikan said the center is working this year to recognize how groundbreaking it was for the center to give people in western Kentucky the opportunity to see art up close from all over the world and learn more about how to create art.
Millikan said the festival could not be put on without the help of volunteers, and added the festival is still looking for volunteers to help make the festival run smoothly. Volunteers can register at theyeiser.org under the events tab.
The festival is free for everyone to attend. After-parties will be hosted both nights at Paducah Beer Werks, and tickets for the after parties can be purchased at theyeiser.org under the events tab.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
