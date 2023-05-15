Between 10,000 and 15,000 people attended Yeiser Art Center’s annual Lower Town Arts and Music Festival last weekend, organizers estimate.
“(Attendance was) up from last year for sure, and especially since the year before that was the pandemic,” Lexie Millikan, executive director of the Yeiser Art Center, said. “We didn’t have quite the same numbers as before COVID, but it’s trending back up. We had more of our artist vendors back, more musicians and, thankfully, we had a lot more of our volunteers back with us again.”
Attendees were able to enjoy live music, support local artists, taste a wide range of food and beverages and partake in various crafts and activities in the historic Lower Town Arts district of Paduah.
“It is really important for the city because it offers an opportunity for artists to sell their work, for families to come out and meet artists and just have a creative space that everyone is welcome to be in,” Millikan said.
The festival required months of planning and work from volunteers, but Millikan believes it’s worth it.
“The first year I moved here I volunteered to help with the festival and then it was two years later that I was actually the festival director,” Millikan said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s really fulfilling to see the community enjoying the festival and to be able to bring a lot of different types of arts together.”
The festival fostered connections far beyond the western Kentucky region this year, welcoming musical group Kaihulu from Ambon, Indonesia.
This was the first time the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival featured music from across the world. According to Millikan, this collaboration was made possible by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Creative Cities network.
Like Paducah, Ambon is a certified UNESCO Creative City.
Last year, Millikan coordinated the participation of Paducah-based band the Wheelhouse Rousters and Lower Town festival music director/cellist Seth Murphy in the Jinju World Folk Biennale through the UNESCO network.
They traveled to South Korea for the celebration, where they met the reggae-fusion band Kaihulu.
“After that collaboration, we started talking about the potential of bringing (Kaihulu) here so that our community could see this cooperation and partnership between the UNESCO Creative cities,” Millikan said.
With the help of funding from the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival community sponsors, Kaihulu was able to travel to Paducah.
Kaihulu performed their own set for the crowd and reunited with the Wheelhouse Rousters for a collaborative performance.
“The Wheelhouse Rousters are a local favorite,” Millikan said. “They kind of represent our more regional bluegrass music, but we try to have a variety of genres and different types of musicians to bring a lot of diversity to the lineup each year.”
Millikan said Kaihulu was well-received by the community and even participated in a bluegrass jam with more than 30 local musicians at Paducah Beer Werks (PBW) Sunday night.
“We had a lot of community engagement leading up to their performance at the festival and I think the community really embraced the group,” Millikan said. “They were excited to see a type of music that they really had never seen before. (The PBW performance) was really great to see, so lots of connections made.”
These connections make international partnerships something the Yeiser Art Center hopes to recreate in the future and represent the essence of the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival, according to Millikan.
“Our focus is to be able to highlight local artists and people in all areas of the arts, to give them opportunities and then to bring in outside artists that people might not otherwise get a chance to see,” Millikan said. “So, what we do for the community I think really helps make Paducah what it is as far as being a creative haven, and we just appreciate everybody supporting us and supporting the festival!”
