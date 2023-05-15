PADNWS-05-16-23 LOWER TOWN - PHOTO 1

The musician who performs as the Laid Back Country Picker, along with his stage partner, Honey, on drums, entertain the Saturday afternoon crowd at the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival. The musical pair, David Prince and his wife, Teresa, are from Louisa, Kentucky.

 DAVID ZOELLER | The Sun

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people attended Yeiser Art Center’s annual Lower Town Arts and Music Festival last weekend, organizers estimate.

“(Attendance was) up from last year for sure, and especially since the year before that was the pandemic,” Lexie Millikan, executive director of the Yeiser Art Center, said. “We didn’t have quite the same numbers as before COVID, but it’s trending back up. We had more of our artist vendors back, more musicians and, thankfully, we had a lot more of our volunteers back with us again.”

