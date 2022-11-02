PADNWS-11-02-22 RIVER INDUSTRY - PHOTO

A Crounse Corporation towboat pushes barge-loads of coal through McAlpine Lock on the Ohio River near Louisville. Coal is one of the more common products transported along the inland waterways system and is in higher demand globally due to energy shortages in Europe and the Russia-Ukraine war impacting Russian coal exports. Because of historically low water levels along the Mississippi River, barge companies cannot transport as much cargo as they could in average years.

 Photo courtesy Waterways Council, Inc.

While low water levels and droughts across the country have challenged companies that utilize the inland rivers for the transport of goods and supplies, representatives from the Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI) say the river industry remains resilient in spite of Mother Nature’s challenges.

Typically, water levels along the inland waterways in the United States tend to be lower in the fall compared to water levels in other seasons. However, droughts in portions of the United States, especially in the Ohio River Valley have resulted in historically low water levels along the Mississippi River.

