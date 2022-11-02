While low water levels and droughts across the country have challenged companies that utilize the inland rivers for the transport of goods and supplies, representatives from the Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI) say the river industry remains resilient in spite of Mother Nature’s challenges.
Typically, water levels along the inland waterways in the United States tend to be lower in the fall compared to water levels in other seasons. However, droughts in portions of the United States, especially in the Ohio River Valley have resulted in historically low water levels along the Mississippi River.
Areas that were once only accessible by boat are now accessible by land, and some artifacts that were once deep in the rivers are now being unearthed as water levels drop.
Deb Calhoun, WCI senior vice president, said the historic low water levels first impacted the lower Mississippi River. The Army Corps of Engineers had to dredge some sites to create channels deep enough for barge ships to travel on the river without grounding and to help assist traffic flow along the river. As a result of these conditions, queues have built up along the river from ships waiting to pass through certain channels and locks.
“This industry is really resilient. We expect low water at this time [of year], but this has really been a difficult, historic disruption,” Calhoun said.
Crounse Corporation River Transportation CEO and President Matt Ricketts, who is also currently serving as the chairman of the WCI board of directors, said historically low river levels impacts the marine towing industry in several ways from an operational standpoint.
Because of lower water levels, Ricketts said barges cannot be loaded as heavy as they are in a typical year, which hurts shipping efficiencies. In many situations, Ricketts said a tow cannot push as many barges compared to its average due to the width of the channel.
“Obviously, it slows everything down, and in some situations, it stops it because the Corps has to do their dredging work to get the channel back to a depth where it’s safely navigable,” Ricketts said.
In some situations, long queues have built up along the lower Mississippi. Ricketts said some of these queues had over 100 vessels towing over 2,000 barges waiting to pass through different points along the river.
The Army Corps of Engineers is working with barge companies to help navigate the current situation, Ricketts said. Ultimately, he said it’s up to Mother Nature and when areas will get enough rainfall to help raise water levels along the inland waterways.
The low river levels not only impact barge companies, including those with offices in Paducah. Ricketts said this disruption has ramifications that spread to the national and global economy.
In general, the three big products barge companies commonly ship, Ricketts said, are agriculture and agriculture-related products, petroleum and petroleum-based products, and coal and coal aggregates. Because of global situations such as the Russia-Ukraine war and energy shortages in some European nations, demand has increased globally for these products.
Low river levels impact how much product barge companies are able to transport safely along the rivers, which ultimately impacts how much of these products the United States produces can be exported.
“A lot of what we move on the system really are building blocks fundamental to quality of life. It’s food, it’s energy, it’s construction materials,” Ricketts said.
According to the National Waterways Conference, 60% of the country’s grain exports move along the United State’s river system. Ricketts said a lot of agriculture products travel along the Lower Mississippi, especially this time of year at harvest, and travels out the Port of New Orleans to international destinations.
These agriculture products are especially needed now in the global market place, Ricketts said, because of the Russian-Ukraine war’s impact on Ukraine’s ability to export its own agriculture products that many countries relied on prior to the war.
“The shippers are anxious for us to get back to somewhat normal so we can get back to moving a lot more product than we’re currently able to move,” Ricketts said.
The Russia-Ukraine situation has also significantly impacted global energy supplies, especially in the coal markets, Ricketts added. Russian coal exports that used to supply parts of the world are down, and the global demand for coal from the United States has also increased significantly over the last 12 to 18 months, he added.
Many coal exports move along the Ohio River system to Cairo, Illinois where the Ohio meets the Mississippi River, down to the Gulf of Mexico where it is transported to bluewater ships that take the exports across the oceans.
With Europe experiencing energy shortages throughout the continent, Ricketts said the barge industry as a whole is moving a lot of coal produced in the United States to the Gulf of Mexico to try to relieve the shortages.
All of this trade gets impacted when the river levels along the Mississippi River and other inland waterways drops below normal levels. Of the roughly 600 million tons of cargo the barge industry moves a year, Ricketts estimated coal made up 115 million to 120 million tons of that cargo.
While low river conditions have impacted business along the inland waterway system and could impact global economies, Ricketts said barge companies are operating as safely as they can given conditions outside of their control. The industry is hopeful to get the water and rainfall the rivers need in the near term, and if this happens, Ricketts does not think it would take too long for companies to return to normal operations.
