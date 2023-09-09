WICKLIFFE — The Mississippi and Ohio rivers are matching a typical trend of water level lows during fall. That creates issues for barges and boats traveling those waterways.
Along the Mississippi River, Wickliffe, Kentucky; Cairo, Illinois; New Madrid, Missouri; and Memphis, Tennessee are all seeing almost record setting lows.
Long patches of sand are popping up along the Mississippi River. It’s one of the reasons Barnes Marine Services President Larry Barnes said the business, which delivers groceries to barges and boats, is having a hard time.
“Right now, the river is stopped there at Mound City waiting for a dredge to get in there for the channel to be opened up. So, barge traffic is at a standstill,” said Barnes.
Fuel and labor costs and wear and tear on equipment are a few things he’s concerned about.
From Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to New Madrid, there’s only one place Barnes is able to set out from, because his crew boats require 4 feet of water to sail.
That adds to the distance he already has to travel, but it’s not the first time that has happened.
“Last year was a good learning experience for everybody,” Barnes said. “Hasn’t been that low in a long time, so we’re going through that again this year.”
With no rain in the forecast, circumstances will likely worsen. Barnes said that could impact harvest season.
