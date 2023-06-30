Retired band teachers, engineers, students, parents with their kids – they all have something in common: their love of music. This is the Paducah Community Band, and on July 4, they’ll be playing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Reidland Middle School music teacher Spencer Sullivan has been directing the volunteer band since former Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary High School Band Director Doug VanFleet “passed the baton” to him in 2018. Sullivan says VanFleet and a few of his buddies founded the band sometime in the 1980s.
PCB’s youngest member is 12 and the oldest is in their mid-80s. Between 60 and 65 people actively play in the band, and they come from all walks of life.
“We have people from all different cross sections of the community all sat down together. Some of them don’t even know each other’s names. They're sitting next to a stranger. But they all pick up an instrument, they all can read the same thing, and make music together,” Sullivan explains.
Josh Johnson is a choir teacher, but he says it’s good to dust off the old clarinet every once in a while. He’s been playing with the PCB for about 15 years.
He says it’s a lot of fun to see the tradition passed down from generation to generation, from old professionals all the way to middle school students.
“We can all show off our talent and we can help the younger ones to really instill that love of music."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band hasn’t performed since Paducah’s Veterans Day celebration in November 2019. Sullivan says it’s exciting to get everyone back together again, though it’s been quite a process to organize.
The band will begin playing at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater in Noble Park, alongside the 202nd Army Band out of Owensboro. Sullivan says they’ll be playing all of the great patriotic hits and should be done by about 8 p.m., leaving plenty of time for attendees to catch the fireworks show at Paducah’s riverfront.
Sullivan says he’s hoping for a big crowd, and recommends attendees bring lawn chairs and water bottles to the performance.
It’s free to join the community band, and you can do so by visiting their Facebook page or registering for their next performance at bit.ly/pcb23. They’re always looking for members. Keep in mind, you will need to provide your own instrument.
