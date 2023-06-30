Retired band teachers, engineers, students, parents with their kids – they all have something in common: their love of music. This is the Paducah Community Band, and on July 4, they’ll be playing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Reidland Middle School music teacher Spencer Sullivan has been directing the volunteer band since former Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary High School Band Director Doug VanFleet “passed the baton” to him in 2018. Sullivan says VanFleet and a few of his buddies founded the band sometime in the 1980s.

