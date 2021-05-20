Mercy Health celebrated the opening of the Harness Health Partners-Lourdes Occupational Health and Be Well Center with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
Harness Health Partners assists communities in living healthier lives by partnering with local employers. The new center will provide care for Mercy Health associates and employees of companies in the Paducah community.
“We could not be prouder to join forces with Harness Health Partners,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Bon Secours Mercy Health-Kentucky. “We are excited to bring unprecedented care and exceptional occupational health services to Paducah.”
Harness Health Partners said it offers customized solutions and fosters collaboration between worksite health, affiliated physicians, and acute and diagnostic care, while partnering with large and small businesses. As the single point of contact for employers, Harness helps build healthy workforces through effective partnerships, increasing productivity, and lowering health care costs.
“We are focused on bringing well-being solutions to our communities through our new direct-to-employer programs,” said Marcia Swehla, vice president of business development and Harness Health Partners executive.
“Ultimately, this will benefit the employer as well as the community because associates and dependents will be reaching peak performance both in and outside of the workplace.”
In addition to dedicating the new facility Tuesday, Harness Health Partners presented a check for $5,000 to the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The Be Well Center is located on the Lourdes Hospital main campus at 225 Medical Center Drive. Services will include:
• Drug and alcohol screenings.
• Physical exams.
• Occupational injury and illness treatment.
• Physical rehabilitation.
• Diagnostic testing.
• Immunizations/vaccines.
• Ergonomic assessments and programs.
• Injury prevention training.
• Bloodborne pathogen training.
• Department of Transportation physicals.
