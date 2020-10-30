As a nurse for more than 23 years, Courtney LeNeave has helped countless patients navigate their way a variety of health issues and concerns.
For many of those years she worked in intensive care before joining Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital as a nurse navigator nine years ago.
She obtained her nurse navigator certification in radiology and oncology through the National Consortium of Breast Centers, after which she moved into her current specialty role as a nurse navigator in the field of oncology genetics.
“I believe that nurses have always been navigators, being a patient’s advocate, helping them navigate through their illness,” said LeNeave.
“I just found that so inspiring that they (the hospital) actually offering a position for a nurse to be able to help a woman navigate her way through the breast cancer journey.
“And, then as I advanced in this position, I found myself moving more towards this genetic testing. And, so right now I do both — I navigate breast cancer patients and I navigate patients that are having genetic testing done.”
According to LeNeave, the main goal of genetic testing is to screen as many patients as possible.
“That would mean any woman coming in for a mammogram, any woman going to see her OB-GYN for her Pap smear, any man or woman coming in to have a screening colonoscopy or any man or woman coming in to have a low-dose lung scan as a pre-screening to see if you have lung cancer,” she said.
“So, basically what we’re doing is, we’ve created a program where we give out questionnaires about your family’s history of cancer when you come in for any screening. Our hope is to catch people that have a significant family history of cancer.
“That way we can identify them and say, ‘you may have a mutation in one of your genes that’s being passed down through family members.’ ”
If someone does have a positive gene mutation, “it doesn’t mean that you’re (100%) going to get cancer,” said LeNeave.
“The importance of knowing that is once you’re identified as having that positive gene mutation, then we can start screening more frequently, watching you more closely and hopefully, catch it before it really does any damage.”
LeNeave sits down with each patient and does a thorough review of the results of the screening. That’s important “so that they understand what it means and what they need to do moving forward. Then I contact their ordering provider or their primary care physician and we start the ball rolling and come up with a game plan.”
In the instance of a woman with a mutation that increases her risk of breast cancer, she would not only need to have her annual mammogram, she would qualify to have an annual MRI of both of her breasts as well, according
to LeNeave.
That patient would also qualify to be seen by a physician for a clinical breast exam twice a year instead of once.
LeNeave urges patients to be cautious about utilizing options like online genetic testing programs where they are sent a kit to provide a saliva sample and send it back in the mail.
“I think if you’re going to do something as serious as genetic testing, you truly need someone to sit down with you to disclose your results and explain everything,” she said.
“I feel like that’s a big pill to swallow to send someone possibly positive results in the mail and have them open those at home by themselves.”
Patients are understandably very anxious about the process as a whole.
“They’re eager to find out what it (screening results) means and just being able to sit down with them and show them every single thing on the report and explain to them that even is results come back positive, it’s OK, because we can help them make a plan,” she said. “We’re going to get them to the people they need to see.”
Part of coming up with a plan is finding out what the patient is comfortable doing going forward.
“We tell them they need to come up with plan of what they’re willing to do so we can watch them a little more closely and keep them safe,” said LeNeave.
“And, then at that point we talk about other family members that may need to get tested and just answer all their questions before they leave.
“If there’s any more in-depth questions they have, I always give them contact information for a genetic counselor with the company and they can reach out to that counselor at any point free of charge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.