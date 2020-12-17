Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital gave an early Christmas gift to a pair of local school systems and a local nonprofit.
The health care provider announced a $10,000 donation split between McCracken County Public Schools, Paducah Public Schools and the Paducah Community Kitchen on Wednesday in an effort to address the homelessness problem in the local school populations.
All three groups have seen an increased demand for services as COVID-19 has gone on.
“Homelessness is an issue year-round.
“But with the colder winter months on the horizon we felt this was a time a donation could make the biggest difference in the well-being of our community, specifically the student population,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital. “This one-time donation was in the spirit of Christmas and the right opportunity for us to live our mission.”
The school systems are expected to use their funding for those students and their families who are either homeless or at-risk for becoming homeless during this holiday season and into the winter months.
Both plan to address immediate needs of these families with gift cards for goods and services, like laundromats and grocery and clothing stores.
Paducah Community Kitchen’s donation will go toward hotel rooms for families in those situations.
More information is available at www.mercy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.