The Auxiliary of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is ready to help start to celebrate the holiday season with the Festival of Trees, which returns this year brighter than ever.
Christmas trees adorned by the care teams at Lourdes Hospital will be on display in the main Lourdes Hospital plaza from Monday, Nov. 14 — Saturday, Dec. 10.
Visitors can purchase $5 raffle tickets in the hospital gift shop for the tree of their choice. The Auxiliary will hold the Christmas tree drawing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the food court near the main lobby.
The public is welcome to see the trees and attend the drawing, as well as shop at Lourdes Hospital’s Christmas Market, which runs from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. Shoppers can choose from a range of hand-made products lovingly crafted by local artisans.
All proceeds benefit families in need during the holidays.
The Auxiliary of Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital raises funds for charitable care and capital purchases that help the hospital provide top quality care to the patients it serves.
