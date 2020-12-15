Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital is expecting 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Vaccinations begin on Thursday. Dr. Jenny Franke, the hospital’s chief clinical officer, said frontline workers will get vaccinated first.
“Starting to vaccinate those that are caring for ill patients, those that are at high risk for needing hospitalizations,” Franke said. “And then the greater community. Along with really encouraging folks to wear masks, social distance.”
Franke said 70% of the population would need to take the vaccine to really change the course of the pandemic. For now, this means healthcare workers will be able to continue to care for patients.
“It will allow our associates and other healthcare workers to stay healthy, be able to be at work and be able to care for those that are ill,” she said.
Franke understands that not everyone will be willing to take the vaccine right away. She said the data shows that it is highly effective.
“Two months of data on over 70,000 patients,” the hospital officer said. “So I do think that the benefits of receiving the COVID vaccine outweigh the potential risk.”
Staff will be signing up this week to schedule their vaccination.
Franke said they are still waiting to find out what time on Wednesday the vaccine will arrive. She said healthcare workers from other facilities will also be able to get vaccinated there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.