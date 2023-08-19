Grammy Award-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, has announced his third annual "No Place Like Home - The Kentucky Tour" and will make several stops across the state, including in western Kentucky.
The announced shows are scheduled for Nov. 24 at Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro; Nov. 25 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville; Nov. 16 at Truist Arena in Covington; Dec. 1 at CFSB Center in Murray; Dec. 2 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green; and Dec. 3 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
