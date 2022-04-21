Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center is inviting the community to its Growing Together! Festival & Picnic this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lotus campus in Paducah
The free event, sponsored by Humana Healthy Horizons, will feature family-friendly activities including potting flower seeds to take home, story time, expressive arts, face painting, cookie decorating, yoga, nature seek-and-find activities, music, meeting therapy dogs and a free cookout. The Paducah Bank WOW! Wagon will also be onsite from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Attendees will also be able to tour Lotus’s Hope Heal Grow Mobile, the first children’s advocacy center mobile unit in Kentucky.
“We know that strong communities start with strong families. Our Growing Together! Festival & Picnic will bring together our community to enjoy a day of playful activities, food, and music while connecting with one another. All are welcome at this free event,” Caroline Glynn Neal, Lotus communications and development director, said.
Attendees are asked to park at West Kentucky Community & Technical College’s Anderson Lot. Free shuttling will be provided to and from Lotus and the Anderson Lot. Accessible parking is available at the old Guy Gray building on the corner of Alben Barkley Drive and North Friendship Road next to Lotus’s campus.
Local businesses have donated food and services to help put on the festival. Some of these companies include Branch Out, the catering Company of Paducah, Kirchhoff’s Bakery & Deli, Hughes Market & Meat Processing, Thornton’s Paducah Sausage Company, Coke Consolidated, Frosted by Mollie and HealThy Self.
