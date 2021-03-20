Losing a whole year

A year ago today, there had been only a single case of COVID-19 recorded in the Purchase Area.
That case, reported as the result of an exposure at a Calloway County church service, would be the first of many. McCracken County would see its first cases just days later on March 23. To date, there have been 17,544 cases confirmed in the eight-county region and 5,829 in McCracken County.
With those cases, there has been some losses. Some lost vacation time, others their jobs and still others lost their lives.
Mark Engle, of Gilbertsville, is one the 338 Purchase residents to lose their life to COVID-19 to this point.
A chemist working in Calvert City, Engle was cautious about the coronavirus. Early this February found him with cold-like symptoms. When he registered a fever the next week, he went and got tested.
“I don’t think any of us expected it to be COVID. We have zero idea where he got it,” said Susan Engle, Mark’s wife. “From there relatively quickly … he went from feeling not great but not terrible to being in the emergency room and his heart was stopping. It was a very fast thing.”
A brief recovery period followed but within days he became septic and died on Feb. 17. He was 63 years old.
Susan lost her own mother last year, early in the pandemic, and has yet to be able to hold a family gathering in her honor.
“Here we are coming up on the one-year anniversary and we still have not gathered as a family to celebrate her life,” she said. “It’s just as if that’s frozen — that element of grief which we really do bear as a community is just not resolved at all.
“I haven’t even gotten over my mom, how do I deal with the death of my husband?”
This is only one story. There are thousands like it Kentucky, and a half a million in the United States alone.
“We all lost different things throughout the course of the year … there’s a certain element of loss that all of us have had to deal with,” Baptist Health Chief Medical Officer Brad Housman said. “Some have had that ultimate level of loss that they’ve had to deal with and that’s the most unfortunate part of this.”
The spread
Early in the pandemic, remembered Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Jenny Franke, the health care community braced for a blow that didn’t come. Social distancing and wearing masks became normal and any dry sounding cough would draw stares at the supermarket.
“We were thinking there would be a surge of cases in the spring and early summer of 2020, which in western Kentucky didn’t happen,” she said. “We had sort of hunkered down and changed the way that we performed basic primary care, sort of waiting for that surge that didn’t come until much later in the year.
“None of us could have anticipated how this unfolded temporally, the timing of how we were affected.”
It would take until late July for the Purchase Area’s case total to break 1,000, but from there it moved relatively quickly. The 2,000-mark would be cleared by the end of August. That total doubled by the end of October. By the end of December, the area would be just shy of 12,000.
Housman, along with Franke and Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster, said that was the toughest stretch of the past year — the early fall running into the holiday season.
“The number of cases just started to increase exponentially in October and the number of deaths as well,” Koster said. “We just wondered where it was going to go from there.”
This was the pace that Franke had thought the pandemic would hit the area early on.
“(That’s when) it really sunk in that we were dealing with similar issues to what had been seen in large urban areas,” Franke said. “That created just a sense of anxiety that we might get to a point where we were unable to meet the needs of the community and the region. Thankfully we never exceeded that threshold.”
As cases mounted, many turned to the health department for answers in the days before the vaccine. Koster — who heads the health department overseeing McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties — found himself in the spotlight.
“I never imagined that I would ever be involved in a pandemic,” he said. “Who would have thought this would have lasted a year? We’re just in third quarter, you know.”
December brought news that a vaccine — two, in fact — had been developed. This was a source of great joy for many.
“It takes months and years to develop vaccines, so when (the disease) first made it to the United States we were just all asking how long this was going to be,” Koster said. “I’m very happy that the vaccine was developed as quickly as it was.”
Koster and his wife, who also works in health care, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in late December, just days before they were scheduled to be vaccinated.
“Between the two of us we probably had at least 12 different types of symptoms, so we kind of had a rough two or three weeks. You go from day to day wondering if it’s going to get worse,” said Koster, who contemplated hospitalization at the time. “We’re both relatively healthy and don’t have any underlying conditions but we got hit pretty hard. I still feel some effects from it in my lungs, just with shortness of breath or getting tired, but it’s getting better.”
There was an initial struggle with acquiring adequate supply but now, with most of the health care workers, educators and older members of the population inoculated, more are being vaccinated every week. To date, more than 25,000 have gotten their shots in just McCracken County.
Life during COVID-19
With 12 months of the pandemic in the rearview, it’s difficult to think of an aspect of life that COVID-19 hasn’t touched.
Shopping for groceries became a potentially perilous venture and dining at a restaurant verboten. Spending time with friends became a virtual activity as Zoom rose to prominence and home, for many, became the new office.
McCracken’s business community has stayed strong and innovated in the face of adversity, said Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe that they’ve all responded in a big way. They were very creative and they all adjusted the way they deliver their services to meet the COVID-19 requirements,” she said. “I know it’s been a challenging time for everyone … many of them changed to or added delivery options and took to social media to keep their customers.”
The food industry has been hugely impacted with multiple closures and indoor dining limitations throughout the year.
Sara Bradley, the owner of Freight House, calculated that her restaurant made just over half its 2019 revenue in 2020. Last April, the month following the first case in the Purchase Area, she made just $50.
“I don’t think I ever expected the impact of this to be this large,” Bradley said. “I have a different type of business model. We did better than some other restaurants. I don’t think that all restaurants were affected in the same way. Drive-thru businesses did absolutely great … but sit-down restaurants and bars (not so much).”
As the pandemic continues and its effects on businesses linger, Bradley is nervously eyeing the future.
“This restaurant was not built to have tables six feet apart or to operate at 50 or 60%, so I think we’re going to have to start looking for other ways to survive,” Bradley said. “Right now Freight House, and a lot of other restaurants, we’re in survival mode, not in revenue/income mode. We’re just trying to figure out how to keep people employed.”
The impact of COVID-19 on restaurants like hers, Bradley added, ripples out into adjacent industries.
Arts-oriented businesses that rely on in-person attendance and tourism took major hits. Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz estimates that among cancellations, refunds and anticipated ticket sales the performing arts center has lost as much as $3 million in revenue. Down the street from them, nonprofit movie house Maiden Alley Cinema is in a similar boat.
The theater was closed for three months, from March to June, before returning with a limited capacity, and they’ve been struggling since then, MAC Executive Director Rebecca Madding said. In 2019, MAC’s box office and concessions proceeds totaled just over $48,000. Last year brought them a shade over $12,000. Fundraisers weren’t kind either. Their two biggest annual money bringers, Oktoberfest and Cartel, yielded just $2,000 in comparison to $27,000 the year before.
“We’ve probably made less than $500 a weekend on average (since reopening in June). Our capacity right now is 60%, and we’ve only had more than 40 people in the theater twice,” she recalled. “The most we’ve had in the theater was 47 (for “Christmas Vacation” in December). I stood in the projection booth and cried when I started the movie because that’s the most people that have been in the theater since I started as executive director in February.”
An inability to hold indoor events at the Carson Center for much of the year forced Katz and her team to pursue alternative programming, holding small concerts on the lawn, dinners, an art exhibit, projecting movies and other special events. This adaptation has not gone unrewarded by their patrons, but Katz looks forward to a hopeful return of their large-scale programming.
“Memories of big concerts and Broadway musicals on national tours remind us how much we miss those experiences,” Katz said. “However, participants have found joy and companionship here amidst the pandemic. First-time visitors and long-time patrons tried our modified programming, trusted our vigilant CDC-compliant protocols, and liked the experiences.”
Katz plans to move forward as if she’s booking a regular season for the 2021, with the return of concerts, Broadway productions and other live entertainment returning as more and more people are vaccinated and numbers continue to drop.
This sticktoitiveness was maintained even as the city’s tourism dipped to dangerous levels early on in the pandemic.
“It was very scary. No one knew what was going to happen. We’ve had some hard hard weeks. We got down last April to being -55% in our (hotel) occupancy,” said Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Mary Hammond. “That was a killer. Until last March of last year we’d had 15 months of continual growth. That was our lowest month.”
The tourism industry, Hammond added, was among those hit hardest by COVID-19 as all but the most necessary travel plans were canceled. It could be until 2022 until group travel recovers, but the Paducah area has been lucky in her opinion.
“We were fortunate. I knew that Paducah was not hit as hard as many places across the state,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have a good (transient) business base that comes in the middle of the week and that through our location, where we get so many people up and down I-24, we still get so much travel off the interstate.”
January hotel occupancy rates, which are indicative of overall travel to the area, were down just 10%. She credits the recovery, partially, to the work the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission has done in providing a volleyball and basketball tournament court for the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
“We’ve still got some hard times ahead … (but) everyone’s been creative. I’ve always said our industry knows how to tighten our belt when they need to. I’m just really proud of the town’s tenacity and its determination to succeed and get to the other side.”
Wilson and the chamber have been doing their best to keep all the businesses they can afloat.
“There are some that have closed, but generally I think they’re pretty much all hanging in there. They’re trying their hardest. The (Paycheck Protection Program) loans — we’ve really tried to get the information to all of them as to how to apply for those,” Wilson said. “There are other grants and loans, too, that business owners can apply for. We’ve been encouraging all of the chamber members that we’ve been working with to reach out to their financial partners and work with them to get those loans … that’s money to help them get by and get through this thing.”
Many have taken her up on that help. According to the PPP Directory website — which uses data from the Small Business Administration, the government agency charged with administering PPP loans through the CARES Act — 1,025 loans have been awarded in Paducah. These relief funds, compromising the first and second round of loans, have helped preserve 13,865 jobs and totaled between $93.3 and $176.4 million (loans above $150,000 are listed as being within a variety of ranges).
The faith community has been massively impacted by COVID-19, as the pandemic severely limited their ability to gather. Twice in the past year the state government has requested that services entirely cease.
Susan Engle, who serves as a pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Paducah, has had to deal with that first hand.
“We are a community and one of the things we do is gather to worship, grow, do fellowship and to bear one another’s burdens … things that we’ve always done in person,” she said. “In a really incredibly fast turnaround if we were going to have some sort of real presence in our church members’ lives we had to develop virtual worship and figure out how to communicate when we can’t go visit. No training, no preparation — you’re just in it.
“Overnight we were individuals spread out everywhere.”
The light at the end of the tunnel
Now that the vaccination process is well under way, the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel feels more visible than ever before. The active case number for the region is just 132 and the average number of new cases per day recently dipped below 30 for the first time since September.
The next step is vaccinating even more of the population.
“I really hope we’ll see some people changing their minds and understanding the need for them to be vaccinated,” Koster said. “It’s beneficial to them and everybody else that they’re around. We need to get over that hump.”
The vaccine, for Franke, has been a breath of fresh air.
“I am feeling cautiously optimistic,” she said. “It’s allowing us to move forward as a community to get to a point where we feel more comfortable continuing in-person school, worship or doctor’s appointments or so that we can go to a play, a concert or that type of thing.”
It’s impossible to say what the new normal could be, or when it will be established. The pandemic isn’t over yet, but there’s hope that things could change in the coming months.
“Some (states) are trying to get back to a little more normalcy now more than what Kentucky is,” Koster said. “I don’t believe we should go there yet. We’ve suppressed this with teamwork and hard work.
“I see Kentucky definitely within the next six months getting to a point where we’re not wearing masks.”
What’s certain, though, is that the effects of COVID-19 will linger for years, perhaps generations.
“It’s changed America. It’s changed the world. It’s changed how we work and conduct business, how we travel, how we interact with each other, how medicine’s delivered,” Koster said. “I like to hug people and shake their hands. It’s going to be hard to ever get back to that point where we were. It’s just had a huge mental impact on every generation.
“It will have a major impact on everybody’s lives for the rest of their lives.”
Not all of the change has been negative. Housman feels like some of the adaptations put in place at Baptist will be carried over, for example visitation, masking and pre-procedure testing policies, as well as the increased availability of telehealth.
Franke highlighted the improved communications between area health care providers as a huge benefit.
“There has never been a time when we have been in as frequent and meaningful conversation, truly working together with the goal being to serve the patients in the community,” she said. “That has been an incredible gift and a blessing. My outlook on the future is that we take those positive things and continue to build on them.”
Just what people will carry out of this time is unsure, but Engle is hoping that the community will be stronger because of it.
Her community is what has helped her through the past six weeks.
“I was married 40 years and in an instant my identity changed. I was married and then I wasn’t,” she said. “What has been sustaining for me — the reason I get up every day and the reason I can go back to work and feel like there is a hope and a future — is that community has been here helping us continue on.
“So much care and concern has surrounded us that we have not felt like this was something we are doing alone.”
That feeling is what she hopes will spread. She wants everyone to feel as supported as she does.
“What happens when we have neighbors and friends who don’t have that. We can be a pretty self-absorbed people,” she said. “As Christians, we never grieve without hope. Community is our best resource. It’s what makes us survive things you don’t believe are survivable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.