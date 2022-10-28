BENTON – Sitting in the corner booth of Hutchens Hot Pig, Loretta Lynn stopped in to eat breakfast while promoting her single “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” in 1960.
First District Commissioner and Hutchens pitmaster Justin Lamb has been working there since he was 13, instructed by former-pitmaster John Hutchens, brother of founder W.C. Hutchens, whom he heard the story of Lynn’s visit.
Early one morning, W.C. Hutchens was in the kitchen and one waitress was working the floor. A young couple came in for breakfast, and since the restaurant was otherwise empty W.C. Hutchens came out to talk to them. They introduced themselves and Lynn’s husband, Oliver Lynn, remarked that she was trying to make it as a singer, and had visited WCBL that morning to promote her single.
After the couple left, business continued as usual, and nothing was said of it again. That is, until five months later, when Lynn’s single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” became a hit, rising to No. 14 on the charts. They were stunned to find out that it was the same Loretta Lynn that had sat in their booth just months prior. And her fame only continued to grow.
Fast forward 20 years, to 1980, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a biopic on Lynn’s early life and rise to fame, was released and Hutchens Hot Pig was listed as a notable stop in her press tour. Tom Rickman, a Marshall County native, wrote the screenplay and, after hearing the story of Lynn’s visit to the restaurant his whole life, was instrumental in its inclusion in her story.
As Hutchens was nearing its 75-year anniversary, Lamb reached out to Lynn’s staff in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, to request an autograph to commemorate her visit. “Our legacy and her career have always intertwined because we have always been proud that Loretta Lynn sat right here in this booth before she was known nationwide,” said Lamb.
Months passed with no response and they had all but given up hope until they received the photo on Oct. 3, signed “Happy 75th Hutchens Hot Pig Love, Loretta Lynn.” She passed the very next day, the most decorated female country music star in history.
“This could be one of the very last autographs that Loretta Lynn ever sent, so we are very proud of that fact and it is now part of our legacy,” said Lamb. “We have such a rich history here in Marshall County – the oldest restaurant in Marshall County and oldest barbecue restaurant in western Kentucky.”
The autographed photo is displayed proudly behind the cash register at Hutchens Hot Pig. Lynn remembered her breakfast there and her time at WCBL, acknowledging Marshall County as part of her journey to the top.
