Carroll Hubbard Jr., a former Kentucky politician who once served in Frankfort and in Washington, D.C., died Saturday at the age of 85.
The son of a Baptist minister, Hubbard was born in Murray in 1937 and spent much of his youth in Beaver Dam, Ashland and Louisville.
Hubbard attended Georgetown College, where he was the editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper, The Georgetownian. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1959 and attended the University of Louisville School of Law, where he became active in politics, serving as youth chairman for several statewide campaigns.
In July 1960, Hubbard was a member of the Kentucky state delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles, serving as an alternate delegate. There, he witnessed the nomination of John F. Kennedy as the Democratic Party candidate for president and made his first trip to Washington, D.C., to see Kennedy’s inauguration.
After graduating from law school in 1962, Hubbard moved to Mayfield, where he practiced law for several years.
Soon after, Hubbard became an active politician, defeating incumbent state Sen. George Brand to be elected to the Kentucky State Senate at the age of 30, becoming the youngest member of the State Senate at that time.
In 1968, Hubbard was chosen by the Kentucky Jaycees as one of the three Outstanding Young Men of Kentucky, and continued to serve in the State Senate until 1974.
In May 1974, Hubbard defeated incumbent Congressman Frank Stubblefield in the Democratic primary election to represent Kentucky’s 1st District in the U.S. Congress. He then won the general election in November.
As one of 75 freshmen members of the 94th Congress, Hubbard was elected as president of the freshman class of U.S. Representatives. He was reelected to Congress in the elections of 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1990, serving the people of the 1st District of Kentucky for 18 years in Washington.
While in Congress, Hubbard was a member of the House Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs Committee and House Merchant Marine and Fisheries Committee. In addition to his office at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, he maintained district offices in Madisonville, Henderson, Hopkinsville and Paducah.
Hubbard lost in the 1992 primary election in May to Tom Barlow. In April 1994, Hubbard pleaded guilty to three felony charges involving mishandling campaign funds, using House employees in campaign activities and preparing campaign finance reports and other misuse of his campaign and House bank accounts.
The allegations reportedly took place from 1990 to 1992 and included funneling some of his campaign finance funds to his wife’s campaign for the 5th District’s congressional seat, which she did not win.
Hubbard was sentenced to three years in prison in 1994 and was ordered to pay the cost of his incarceration. He served two years and 20 days from 1995 to 1997.
More recently, Hubbard ran for state representative in 2020, but lost the June primary to Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah. According to WPSD Local 6, Hubbard’s law license was suspended in 2019 after he sent a letter to a local attorney, harassing her and her spouse. WPSD Local 6 reported he represented a client during that time, claiming he thought his license had been restored and was not aware of additional steps he needed to take. He then made a motion for his permanent disbarment in 2020, which was accepted.
Bill Bartleman, a former Paducah Sun reporter who covered politics for the newspaper during Hubbard’s tenure in Congress, described Hubbard as a servant of the people.
“Carroll Hubbard loved politics and serving in public office,” Bartleman said. “As a congressman, he was a master at constituent services, helping people of all social classes maneuver through the federal bureaucracy, especially when they had problems with Social Security or Medicare.
“He also was prolific at keeping in touch with his constituents, sending thousands of letters of congratulations for accomplishments, condolence when a loved one died and letters of recommendation for job seekers. His letters were always hand-signed and usually contained a personal note. He also sent thousands of Congressional calendars each year that were hung in most businesses, offices and homes throughout the district.”
Bartleman also described Hubbard as a focused politician.
“He was intense in his political focus, especially during campaigns for reelection when he often had Trump-like clashes with other elected officials who opposed or criticized him, or the media when he felt he was the subject of an unfair story,” he said. “However, until his loss in 1992, he always won reelection by wide margins, signifying his immense popularity and loyalty among rank and file voters.
“He led an interesting life that was filled with success, achievement and accomplishment, and sadly a high-degree of self-imposed misfortune and heartache.”
U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., had praise for the late Hubbard.
“Carroll Hubbard was truly a man of the people who perfected the art of grassroots campaigning during his many years in Congress,” Comer said. “He was a legend in western Kentucky and will be deeply missed.”
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Entombment will follow in the Murray Cemetery Mausoleum. See the obituary on Page A6 for more details.
