There are many fields where the success of a business is brought about by people who work behind the scenes, someone whose dedication to the job and knowledge and experience help that business grow and thrive.
For The Paducah Sun, that person was Ron Clark. Clark passed away Tuesday at his Mayfield home at the age of 72.
That Clark’s first full-time work day for The Sun was Christmas Eve 1971 is telling of the dedication he had for his work. He began as a sports reporter before becoming the regional editor and then city editor until he retired from full-time duties on Nov. 7, 2014, but it took working part-time through Jan. 10, 2015, before he could ultimately let go.
“Ron was a great guy. He was a talented, dedicated workaholic,” said Bill Bartleman, who was hired as a reporter for The Sun two weeks after Clark. “He loved journalism.
“He had an even keel about him all the time, even under pressure. He was always a steady force. He would keep calm and use his leadership to get the job done.”
Bartleman said that because Clark worked behind-the-scenes, people probably didn’t know who he was or the job he did.
“He always made sure our stories were accurate, that they were well-sourced,” he said. “He made us be accountable for what we were writing.
“He was usually the first one there in the morning and the last one to leave. It wasn’t uncommon for him to work 12-hour days. He’d come in in the morning, help prepare the (story) budget and get things ready, and then, he’d stay late with the copy. He spent more time at The Paducah Sun at the city desk than he did at home with his family. That was just his dedication.”
Steve Vantreese began his tenure at The Sun as the outdoors editor and is now a freelance outdoors columnist.
“Ron was extremely selfless in his pursuit of the news flow,” he said. “He gave way too much time of himself into the job. He was all about riding herd over the flock of reporters and the whole chain of events down there to see that the story got into print. He lived to get the job done. He really poured himself into it.”
Janett Blythe was the education reporter for The Sun when she worked with Clark in the 1980s.
“He was like that old-time journalist that you think about when you think about journalism,” she said. “He knew what the rules were and he stuck to those rules. The bottom line was to get information out to the community.”
Former Sun Managing Editor Carrie Dillard worked with Clark as a reporter, then succeeded him as city editor in 2014.
“When I was hired at The Sun, I knew that I would be Ron Clark’s successor,” she said. “He mentored me for many months before he ‘officially’ retired, and I was always so grateful for that time with Ron.
“To say Ron was a fixture in the newsroom is an understatement; he never missed work. An employee with nearly five decades at the same company is so rare in today’s time, and it speaks volumes about his character.”
Paducah Sun General Manager Matt Jones said that Clark was an outstanding copy editor for The Sun and the 17 counties he covered.
“Ron always had the respect of those who reported to him, and he did an outstanding job of coaching and counseling them,” he said. “When you think of a professional journalist, Ron Clark’s name rises to the top of the list.
“Ron demanded that stories from reporters not only be accurate, but they must contain in-depth coverage that readers not only wanted but needed to know. “
Jones said that Clark also enjoyed his work, especially working with reporters.
In a past evaluation under “Accomplishments and Strengths,” Clark wrote, “I enjoy working with the younger staff and the challenge of helping them to think about what they write, rather than just thinking and writing what I call ‘form letter copy.’ ”
Many of Clark’s co-workers spoke about his ability to work with others and help them develop stories for the newspaper.
“If you faced a challenge, he always helped you work through it in a very positive way,” Bartleman said. “He would challenge you to make sure you did a good job. I think that’s the greatest influence that he had: he always made sure that we worked hard and worked as a team.
“Not only was he your boss; he was your friend. He didn’t treat you like a subordinate or an employee. He treated you like a part of the team, and we all worked together to do a good job.”
Vantreese was working at The Sun when Clark began his work there. He spoke about the changes that newspaper work went through during Clark’s tenure.
“He saw the paper go from the old-timey stuff like you would see in the 1940s movies to the electronic age, pretty close to as you see it right now,” he said.
“He was just a treasure to the newspaper, and even the people in management there and other departments who didn’t see it happen — those people and the readership have no idea what blood he sweated to get the words on the page.”
Clark is survived by his wife, Thelma Hicks Clark, of Mayfield.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
