After 30 years of working several different positions in the McCracken County Clerk’s office, Lyne Dickey retired on May 31. Most recently, she worked in the elections department.
Perhaps more impressive than the number of years that Dickey put in for McCracken County is the fact that the 30 years were not consecutive.
“I started by registering people to vote back in ’76 and ’77,” she said. “I worked down there part-time under the clerk — A.T. Houser then — and worked in voting then.
“I left and got married in ’79 and moved away. Then, back in ’93, I came back under Martha Nell Bradford and started by answering the telephone and working the front line, registering vehicles. Then, I moved into the lien department, and from the lien department, went over to recording marriage licenses, recordings and notaries and then went into elections.”
Dickey said that most if not all of the personnel in the county clerk’s office works elections, so no matter which position she held, she worked on election night.
Dickey said she enjoyed working with elections the most.
“That was always kind of in my blood because my father, Buddy Smith, had always been so active in politics here in McCracken County and working for the county,” she said. “He was always what I called being the county lobbyist. He always went to Frankfort lobbying for money for McCracken County, and he always instilled that in me to fool around with politics a little bit.”
Dickey’s duties included registering people to vote and preparing elections.
“I think a lot of people think that the state just sends us ballots and we distribute them and have an election,” she said. “That could not be further from the truth. We’re the ones who have to put the ballot together. We have to check everything, and we have to make sure everybody is in the right district.
“McCracken County is the largest county in western Kentucky, so we’re divided up into different state representatives and different justice of the peace districts and constable districts. Our 50,000 voters are divided several different ways, and we have to put those ballots together ourselves.”
Dickey said one of the busiest elections she remembers was the 1992 election when Bill Clinton beat incumbent George H.W. Bush.
“We could not answer the phones fast enough for people checking where they needed to go vote,” she said. “That, I guess was my first real ‘wow’ with a presidential election. We would put the phone down, and it would be ringing before we ever had it hung up.”
Dickey said one of her most memorable moments in the office was having 14,000 mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were working from 6 in the morning to 11 at night,” she said. “We were blessed. We had retired clerks from other counties come in on Saturdays and help us because that was just a monster of an election. We had to go to paper and, voting other people through early voting, we had another 20,000 (voters) going through our office there at the courthouse.
“The courthouse was closed during that time, but people were lined up outside around the block trying to come in and vote. That will definitely be something I remember the rest of my life. It was truly amazing, but the fact is: We had one of the largest turnouts we’d ever had for any election during the COVID year (2020).”
Dickey said she didn’t know how many people she registered to vote in her 30 years in the county clerk’s office.
“Oh, my goodness. I’m not sure, but it’s been thousands of people,” she said. “I was registering people to vote back when I registered to vote in ’76. It’s always fun to watch the young ones that are 18 come in to register, and they’re so excited about ‘I get to vote.’ That was always kind of rewarding.
“During the COVID election, we had a gentleman who was 98 who came in and actually voted his very first time. That was amazing in itself.”
Dickey said one of the beliefs that she heard about registering to vote was that people felt like they were going to get called for jury duty if they registered to vote.
“The jury pool is pulled from different areas,” she said. “I know a lot of people feel that when they register, they would get a lot of the literature or what I would call junk mail from all of the different parties. It doesn’t really matter if you register to vote or even what party you register to vote, you’re still going to get that junk mail.”
Dickey said that voting is an important civic duty.
“I always felt like you didn’t have a right to gripe if you didn’t go vote,” she said. “You don’t have a dog in the fight if you didn’t go out and do your part to elect local officials, state officials and national officials. You just don’t have a right to be talking about anything if you don’t exercise your right.
“A lot of people fought hard and died in many wars to make sure that we have that freedom.”
Dickey said she would miss working at the county clerk’s office — more for the people she worked with than the job itself.
“I worked with a lot of people,” she said. “Lorri Otey and I went through a lot of things together in that election department. We had to put it together: She would do part of it and I would do part of it. We really worked well together for many years.
“(County Clerk) Julie Griggs and I spent many a night in there. We had a couple of teary days and wondering if we were going to survive. I worked with a lot of great people down there.”
