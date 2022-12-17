PADNWS-12-17-22 WINGO MAYOR - PHOTO

At 86-years-old, Charles Shelby is the longest serving mayor in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

 EMILY SHEPHERD | The Mayfield Messenger

WINGO — Mayor Charles Shelby has been a resident of Wingo since moving there when he was in third grade in 1945. Shelby was born In the southern part of Graves County, in a farmhouse owned by his grandparents and lived there until his grandfather passed away.

Afterward, Shelby’s grandmother sold the farm, and his parents bought a house in Wingo. He graduated from Wingo High School, and then went to Freed Hardeman college for a year. But at this time, the cost of education was too expensive, so Shelby began working for the Smiths IGA in Mayfield, an independent grocery store, where he would work for 17 years, and then at General Tire for three years.

