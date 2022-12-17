WINGO — Mayor Charles Shelby has been a resident of Wingo since moving there when he was in third grade in 1945. Shelby was born In the southern part of Graves County, in a farmhouse owned by his grandparents and lived there until his grandfather passed away.
Afterward, Shelby’s grandmother sold the farm, and his parents bought a house in Wingo. He graduated from Wingo High School, and then went to Freed Hardeman college for a year. But at this time, the cost of education was too expensive, so Shelby began working for the Smiths IGA in Mayfield, an independent grocery store, where he would work for 17 years, and then at General Tire for three years.
After a strike at General Tire, he found a job at IGA in Paris Tennessee. Shelby would travel from IGA to IGA until he ended up back in a Murray IGA store.
Shelby and his wife Elnora were married in 1957. The couple decided to set down their roots in Wingo officially, and built their home in 1960.
Wingo was formerly governed by a board of trustees, and during this time a group of people went around with a petition to look for community leaders to run against the current board members.
“The group that was in there, had been there a while. They weren’t very progressive, there were people who wanted to do different things. They really wanted to know what was going on, where the money went, and if we ever even had any. So they came around with a petition, and I signed it,” said Shelby.
So at 21-years-old, Shelby threw his hat in the ring to run in the election. He was elected to lead the city in November 1960, before the position was called mayor, and took office in 1961. At the time, whoever got the most votes became the chairman of the board of trustees. Along the way, he has seen many changes, including the adoption of the mayor-commission form of government.
And since being elected he hasn’t had much competition for the seat. “I agreed (to run), I was green and didn’t know any better. They were just building the (Purchase) Parkway at that time period. We ran, and we all got elected. So that’s how I got started, I tell people that no one really wants it,” he said.
Shelby has no plans to put his mantle down because he was recently elected for four more years, making him the longest serving mayor in the commonwealth. And, as long as he has full mental capacity and good health, he intends to stay in office.
With the small population size of Wingo, he says it’s difficult to keep businesses in town. Fortunately, the city was able to retain the post office among other vital city organizations to keep its township. Shelby and community members built a city hall, and still have an FNB Bank. The city has also welcomed a Dollar General store and a BP gas station.
“To stay a town you need some of these things, if your bank leaves or your post office leaves, you know, that’s it. Those are two things you need to have,” Shelby said.
The town of Wingo used to have a working train station, and several more businesses which came and left over the years.
“They had a big stockyard full of cattle and pigs. We used to have a chair factory, a snuff factory, and an opera house,” Shelby said. “Downtown Wingo burned twice, once when the buildings were wooden, and again when we had brick buildings.”
Shelby’s recent projects for the town of Wingo include receiving bids on painting, sanding, and cleaning the water tower. “We’re going to give it a nice going over. It was built in 1935, so it’s an old one. We’ve got another one that was built in 1980, and holds more water than this one, but if you have a fire you’re going to need all the water you can get,” Shelby said.
Wingo received a grant of $400,000 from the Clean Water Act to work on the wastewater system. The rolls of maps behind Shelby’s desk are slightly torn at the ends, signifying their constant use in the office. He said, “Yes, those are the plans for the wastewater and water systems. Those were left by the engineers so we can continue upkeep.”
The water system and the wastewater system of Wingo were first built in 1935, with the sewers being installed in 1968. City officials also upgraded a few water lines and built a new water plant that year. In 1980, they upgraded to a new 100,000-gallon water tower. In 2009, they added an updated water plant, complete with smart technology so workers can easily check the level of the water on their phones.
The project that weighed most heavily on Shelby, is the dilapidated waterlines that were installed back in 1935 and 1968. Shelby said, “We’re working on relining some of the stuff like that pipe over there,” he said, pointing to a large mint green PVC pipe. “That’s a liner they put inside, to keep the roots and water from coming in.”
“Back in the day you couldn’t use the plastic PVC pipe, it wasn’t accepted until the early ‘70s. That’s what I’d like to do, replace all those water lines with PVC lines. That would help us stay away from all these leaks we have in the middle of winter,” he said.
Shelby was thankful to the Lions Club, because of their work on several projects in town. “They were instrumental in 1964, helping me to start the volunteer fire department. We bought a fire truck, and the Lions Club men volunteered as the local firemen for many years. They all now have their areas drawn out on the map, but we used to struggle to keep our [fire department] going,” he said.
The community members’ insurance rates dropped due to having a local volunteer fire department, and as mayor, Shelby was able to accomplish installing over 100 fire hydrants all over the city. Shelby, in partnership with the Lions Club, plans to open a small restaurant, and eventually a farmer’s market downtown.
But his real dream is to have a Waffle House to come to Wingo. “They’re starting on our interchange on the I-69. You can see them clearing away brush. Maybe that will help us,” he said.
The mayor of Wingo has served his town for 62 years and continues to serve at 86 years old.
When asked about his decades of contribution to the city of Wingo and why he continues to serve, Shelby just smiled, “I just do it because I love the town, you gotta enjoy it or you won’t fool with it.”
