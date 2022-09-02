Today is day one of Kentucky’s archery deer season, one of maximum opportunities for hunters using weaponry of lesser efficiency.
Hunters using vertical bows - compound or traditional longbow or recurve - get a full 136 days to pursue whitetails statewide. The season opens the first Saturday of September, Sept. 3 as it falls this year, and running through the third Monday in January, Jan. 16 this time.
At first blush, that sounds like a marathon season. How does the deer population endure such pressure without risking eradication?
Several factors are at play here. For one, archery hunting remains a tactic with a higher level of difficulty. Realistically, it is still a short-range endeavor, most archery deer being taken at less than 30 yards. It takes more developed skill to shoot a bow with the accuracy required, and many hunters just don’t achieve that or don’t try.
Not to be overlooked is that, with a bow, the hunter must pull the string to full draw while in the presence of one of our more wary critters. This simple motion, one not required of a firearms hunter, saves countless deer.
Meanwhile, there are a lot of deer in Kentucky. Modern estimations rate them at about three-quarters of a million statewide. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers are more focused on controlling the deer herd nowadays than growing it. Archery hunters through their long season last year reported taking 14,869 deer, a relative drop in the bucket.
The continuing abundance of Kentucky deer is the reason that statewide harvest limits on whitetails remain generous. In Zone 1 counties, as are all in far western Kentucky, the harvest limit on deer is still geared toward reducing deer numbers in these counties with the highest whitetail densities.
Again this year, the all-seasons/all-weapons harvest limit in Zone 1 counties remains one antlered buck and an unlimited number of antlerless deer. An archery hunter or any other legal deer hunter can four deer on the basic deer permit and two each on additional antlerless deer permits that sell for $15. A hunter can keep buying additional permits and take all the additional deer he or she chooses - as long as no more than one antlered buck is taken.
Regulation this archery season are essentially a re-run of last year. Included in that are extra rules on the taking of deer in Marshall, Graves, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman counties, the CWD Surveillance Zone.
Chronic Wasting Disease was identified in a Humphreys County, Tenn., deer last year, and parts of those five Kentucky counties were within 30 miles of where the infected doe was taken, the nearest finding of CWD to Kentucky borders yet.
KDFWR managers are monitoring closely to see if the deer-killing brain diseases appears in Kentucky while taking measures to hobble its spread should that happen. So far, it has not been detected.
See the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov, for full details on archery and other deer hunting as well as specifics on added requirements for hunters in the CWD Surveillance Zone.
While some outdoorsy Kentuckians are headed for the deer habitats today, probably more will be bound for various fields for the first weekend of the annual mourning dove hunting season.
Kentucky’s dove hunting season kicked off with the traditional Sept. 1 opening day, but today brings the effective first day of hunting for those who can’t slip off during the week. Tons more dove hunting is coming with the season served up in three segments: Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)-Dec. 4, and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)-Jan. 15.
In accord with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service guidelines, Kentucky offers the maximum 90 days of dove hunting. Yet, the early segment draws the vast majority of hunter participation. Opening day and the first couple of weekends, in fact, fulfill the wingshooting yearnings of the most casual dove hunters.
The dove population seems habitually generous, while hunters’ experiences typically reflect the attractiveness (to the birds) of the feeding fields where the hunters put in their efforts. Another factor can be the timing of weather system passages that may spur early dove migrations.
Cold fronts particularly may shape the distribution of doves by bumping some birds to the south while bringing in others from the north. Such transitions may temporarily decrease hunting quality of choice fields because incoming birds may not have found the best local options. At the same time, the incomers may increase the action around food sources that are less than prime.
Steady weather before the early days of hunting may negate such factors, but often hunters never know the trend until taking to the field – and even then it may change in short order.
Whatever hunters encounter, they will be doing so under familiar regulations. Foremost there is the long-established 15-dove daily bag limit.
Shooting hours represent another consistent regulation. On private land, shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until official sunset through the rest of the season. (Shooting on private late started at 11 a.m. only on Sept. 1.)
On public land such as state-operated wildlife management areas, shooting hours begin at 11 a.m. throughout the first season segment, Sept. 1-Oct. 26. Public land dove shooting begins 30 minutes before sunrise during the latter season segments, Nov. 24-Dec. 4 and Dec. 24-Jan. 15. Shooting ends at sunset on all public land hunts.
Before dove hunters take to the field, they must have proof (in the form of a confirmation number) of having taken the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ Harvest Information Program survey.
The HIP survey is available only online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. The survey is reached by going to the webpage, then clicking on MyProfile.
The survey costs nothing to complete, but each hunter’s contribution of information related to the previous year’s hunter participation (or not) and migratory bird harvests is valuable to KDFWR managers for shaping regulations and seasons in coming years.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
