Today is day one of Kentucky’s archery deer season, one of maximum opportunities for hunters using weaponry of lesser efficiency.

Hunters using vertical bows - compound or traditional longbow or recurve - get a full 136 days to pursue whitetails statewide. The season opens the first Saturday of September, Sept. 3 as it falls this year, and running through the third Monday in January, Jan. 16 this time.

