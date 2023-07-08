Ticks

On a fingertip, an adult female lone star tick (left) and a lone star nymph (right) flank a tiny larva of the same species, the hatchling that many people errantly call “deer tick.”

Our “deer ticks” really aren’t.

The tiny ticks, varmints smaller than most inconspicuous freckles, are the hatchlings, the yield of lone star tick eggs. Lone stars are the most prevalent and most troublesome of the ticks found in this region, and these minute arachnids, the larvae, are their offspring.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

