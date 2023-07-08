Our “deer ticks” really aren’t.
The tiny ticks, varmints smaller than most inconspicuous freckles, are the hatchlings, the yield of lone star tick eggs. Lone stars are the most prevalent and most troublesome of the ticks found in this region, and these minute arachnids, the larvae, are their offspring.
Some people may correctly call them seed ticks, an informal name, and others quite incorrectly label them turkey mites. (They are not mites, just incredibly small ticks.) Properly they are larval-stage lone star ticks, but more locals label them deer ticks.
There’s a reasonable linkage for that. Lone star ticks are more plentiful than ever these days, having seen their species prosper as whitetail deer numbers rose over the 1970’s, ‘80s and beyond. There is a parallel there because lone star ticks use deer as a food base. The nasty arachnids find deer ideal as hosts for their needed blood meals, and as deer have proliferated, so have the blood-sucking lone stars.
Hence, when people started getting into prominent deer habitats and encountered maddening clusters of itch-inducing arachnids, the pesterbugs quickly became known as deer ticks.
A point of confusion is that another species, the black-legged tick mostly found in the Northeast already had the common name of deer tick. That is consequential because black-legged ticks, the original deer ticks, are the species most correctly identified as the vector for Lyme disease.
Lyme disease was first identified where black-legged (deer) ticks are common and plentiful. Those ticks are thought to be nonexistent in western Kentucky.
Meanwhile, science has determined that lone star ticks — those of which we have oodles — do not transmit Lyme disease. The virus cannot survive in our ticks. (The inescapable conclusion from this is that local ailments identified as Lyme disease are misdiagnosed and are really a similar virus, or, if true Lyme, the tick responsible likely came from another locale.)
Hereabouts, these are high times for lone star tick babies. July and August bring conditions in which masses of lone star tick eggs hatch and bring forth gazillions of the loathsome larvae.
Lone stars, like other ticks, exist in four life stages if you count the egg. The egg yields a larvae. The larvae later metamorphosizes into a nymph, which later transforms into an adult. Adult females lay eggs, beginning the life cycle again.
At each stage from larva to adult, a tick requires a single blood meal to grow to the next level or, in the case of adults, to reproduce. Growing to adulthood and reproducing is their mission in life, so they are serious about those blood meals.
There is bad news in the biology of lone star tick hatching season. First, there are lots of adult female lone stars out there. When one of these potential momma ticks gets herself a blood meal, she then can lay a cluster of eggs, possibly 5,000.
This time of summer is when those eggs are hatching out tiny, six-legged larvae. Each is about .5 mm or 1/64 inch long, effectively invisible to the human eye.
They are typically hatched in leaf litter and then move to upright vegetation where they climb and then establish a “questing” position, upright with front legs extended to grab onto most any critter that comes along.
When a possible host brushes again the bush or weed where larvae are waiting, one or two or 200 latch on and find a place to bite. Each biter inserts its mouthparts, pumps a natural anesthetic into the skin to hide its initial biting and taps into blood.
If not dislodged, the tiny larvae feed for 1-3 days then drop off, ready to advance to the nymph stage of life.
A hapless human can incur an invisible herd of larvae by rubbing against the wrong bush or weed. The result can be a maddening itch as each bite site reacts to the temporary anesthetic slobber that the baby tick injects.
One lone star larval tick bite is unpleasantly itchy. Get yourself 40 or 50 bites at the same time and the results can near the edge of your endurance capabilities. That can happen, too, because the larvae are so small that it is easy not to see the arachnid invaders before they’ve done their dirty work.
There is one bit of good news: These larval ticks do not transmit diseases to humans. The nymphs and the adults can, but the larvae won’t infect you with one of the viruses that their elders can carry.
The places where you’re most likely to encounter lone stars are brushy to woodsy areas with leaf litter on the ground. In July, these areas could be hot spots for lurking larvae.
Avoid the bloodsuckers by using repellents. On skin or clothing, old-standard repellents based on the chemical DEET are reliable, but I personally recommend those made with the active ingredient picaridin. The latter is as effective as DEET, but picaridin is more skin friendly (less irritating), won’t melt some plastics as does DEET, while it smells and feels better on your hide.
Most folks that routinely work in the tickiest territories rely on permethrin repellents to treat their clothing. Spray your clothes with this, let them dry, then ticks or other bugs will find your attire off-limits. Those that try to stay aboard won’t live long enough to bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.