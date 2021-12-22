The immediate aftermath of devastating tornadoes that roared through western Kentucky is still somewhat of a blur for Dan Summerlin, senior pastor of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
After a tornado caused extensive damage in Mayfield, the Lone Oak church immediately became a shelter through the Red Cross. The next morning, Summerlin fielded a call from CNN, even though he still doesn’t know how the network got his name and number. In the meantime, donations started arriving at the church — even though nothing had been requested.
“Supplies and money started flowing in,” Summerlin said. “We did our best to get it out as quickly as we could in conjunction with Kentucky Disaster Relief volunteers.”
By Sunday morning, BBC and ABC were at Lone Oak FBC, and on the following day, Fox Network, as well as a film crew from Tokyo, had arrived.
“On Monday we brought all our staff in and divided tasks into categories. Hank Garner, our executive pastor, worked on that. It was so complex.” Summerlin said the church wanted to be strategic in its efforts to avoid “doing double work. Every minister had an assignment, every ministry assistant had an assignment — those ranged from helping to counseling to record keeping.
“Stuff kept coming in, so we developed a spreadsheet to list what people needed,” Summerlin said. “We found out what Princeton or Dawson Springs or Murray needed, then we would send it out as quickly as we could.”
A look at the map shows why so much attention was focused on Lone Oak FBC.“People forget that First Baptist Church Mayfield is only 17 minutes from our church — it’s a straight shot to downtown Mayfield,” Summerlin said, noting his church had no damage.
“We had churches call us from seven or eight states wanting to help and asking if they (volunteers) could stay at our church.”
Garner said the severe weather is evidence of the “incredible generosity of the people of God from all over the country.” Donations, supplies, volunteer assistance, monetary donations and gift cards arrived in abundance. “People were giving out of what they have been given. It’s been an amazing thing to watch. People saw the devastation on TV and they know the people will be resilient and will rebuild, but on some level, folks see themselves, see what they would want, what they would need if they were in the same situation. They have poured it out in response.”
In addition to the desire of people to help, God’s presence, grace and sovereignty has been evident, Summerlin noted.
“One day we are going to compile stories of all the miracles,” Summerlin said. “Someone sent 50 shovels, someone sent a truckload of chainsaws. There was a guy in church who said he needed a chainsaw, then those chainsaws came. We received a truckload of generators.” Summerlin said the timing of things has been God-orchestrated.
“Someone would say they needed something and while talking about how they were going to get it, it would come or someone would call and say they were bringing it. We had money come in, and money is still coming in from around the country. We got a call from a church in Seattle, Wash., saying it wanted to help in Mayfield. Organizations are sending very large checks. It’s been a God-thing — it’s not our strategy or anything we planned, it just came to us.”
Helping people who have experienced natural disasters is nothing new for Lone Oak FBC. It was involved in a two-year effort to assist in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
“I’ve told our church this is going to be a long-term process,” Summerlin said. “In two weeks, people will start forgetting, but we will not. We want to help churches in the area — we’re contacting them and asking them what they need. We’re partnering with Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief — if anything, we’re putting KBC DR ahead of us.”
“Our church has a sense about the long haul,” added Garner. “Our church members have been very quick to agree we are ready to help serve churches in the disaster area — we want to be a resource for volunteers, for supplies, for direct assistance. We have teams that have been working in Benton and Mayfield and they want to continue that. Once the media attention has faded and the world has moved to the next crisis, brothers and sisters will be rebuilding houses and lives. Our folks are intent on being involved in whatever way possible.”
