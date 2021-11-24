Lone Oak Elementary teacher earns Education Excellence Award

Jennifer Ellington, a first-grade teacher at Lone Oak Elementary School, was named as a winner of an Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award for teachers, staff and administrators who have taken extraordinary steps to further education in Kentucky.
Ellington was one of 10 award winners from across the state who were selected from more than 400 nominations.
In a special assembly at the school on Friday, Ellington — who did not know she was nominated — was surprised with the award, along with a $2,500 Anthem donation in her name to the school’s education fund.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky launched the Education Excellence Awards to recognize the hard work and dedication of Kentucky teachers over the last two years.
Other award winners were Randy Bricken, custodian, Campbellsville Elementary; Brenda Fairchild, eighth-grade teacher, Johnson County Middle School in Paintsville; Lauren Graham, third-grade teacher, St. Francis School in Louisville; Sara Hall, third-grade teacher, Natcher Elementary in Bowling Green; Jason Knott, physical education teacher at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville; Amber Moore, second-grade teacher, Crittenden-Mount Zion Elementary in Dry Ridge; Jessica Stinson, special needs teacher at Noe Middle School in Louisville; and Stephanie Wells, fourth-grade teacher, Southside Elementary in Versailles.
The 10th Education Excellence Award winner has not been notified.
