Paducah’s Lone Oak Elementary School was named a National ESEA Distinguished School by the state’s education agency, a release from McCracken County Schools announced Monday, joining one of up to 100 schools around the country in being recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2020.
The honor comes from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA). A project of the NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students. The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories, student performance/academic growth, closing achievement gaps or excellence in serving “special populations” of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.).
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
The Association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program Administrators, and their staff from each of the states and territories, charged with managing their state federal education program.
For more information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools, visit www.ESEA network.org.
