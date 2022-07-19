Six delegates from Paducah are taking part in the annual national convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP.
The 113th NAACP National Convention is being held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It began Thursday and will run through Wednesday. This year marks the first time in three years that the convention was an in-person event and not held online.
The six-member delegation from Paducah is the largest delegation to attend the national convention, although Paducah has regularly sent delegates to the in-person events.
This year’s delegation includes NAACP Paducah-McCracken County Chapter President J.W. Cleary, Ardenia Cleary, James Gearhart, Benny Heady, Ida Heady and Corbin Snardon.
“It’s really amazing. There are so many people up here,” J.W. Cleary told The Sun on Monday. “The fact is, we have not been in-person for the last two years. The last two years, it was on Zoom, so everybody is glad to get back together.
“It’s just good to see the old faces back that I hadn’t seen in a while.”
Cleary added that there were several other delegates from Kentucky at the convention.
Scheduled speakers at the convention included Vice president Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marsha Fudge, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Maya Wiley, the president and chief executive officer of The Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights.
Cleary said there were several workshops and seminars throughout the convention to provide delegates opportunities to learn about many different topics and issues, and said that the Paducah delegation is enjoying its time at the convention.
“We heard the chairman of the board (Leon W. Russell) Sunday night, and then, the president of the NAACP himself, Derrick Johnson, spoke right before Vice President Harris.”
Cleary said the convention was encouraging and built esteem, especially being able to meet in person as part of a crowd expected to number 8,000 delegates.
“It re-instills in us that African-Americans were a big part of making this country what it is today,” he said. “That goes back 113 years that the NAACP has been around. It’s just been a joyful occasion.”
The NAACP was established on Feb. 12, 1909, the 100th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and the anniversary of its announcement is celebrated on Juneteenth and the 8th of August.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
