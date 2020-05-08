There was no fancy dress, but the bride still wore white — with her nurse’s scrubs and N95 mask. The flower girls tossed cleaning wipes to the socially distant guests and the vows incorporated, uh, nontraditional elements.
The groom, Dain Gregory, 41, and his best man, son Marshall Gregory, stood six feet apart at the altar, both dressed in camouflage.
Berlin’s “Take my Breath Away” played as the bride, Natalie Gregory, 42, walked down the aisle with her son, Tolar Armstrong, both giving the guests — and the preacher — doses of aerosol disinfectant.
The Marshall County couple had planned their wedding for May 23, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans, and the two didn’t want to delay their big day. In fact, they bumped it up.
“We thought, ‘Why not just throw together our wedding,’ ” Natalie Gregory said.
The planning took about a week, then on April 18 the couple and their combined seven children gathered at Calvert City First Baptist Church, the preacher in a football jersey and the guests in pajamas.
“I got married in the same scrubs that I met him the first time in,” Natalie Gregory said, recalling their first date, at an Applebee’s in Union City, Tennessee, last year.
“We immediately knew that this was going somewhere,” she said.
After months of having their kids meet each other, preparing to sell their individual houses and eventually move to Benton and making their engagement official in February, the original wedding was on track.
Natalie Gregory had just bought her wedding dress and was getting the girls — they have five between them — ready for their bridesmaid dresses, but March brought things to a halt.
Instead of a fancy bouquet, the bride carried a jar containing flowers cut from the side of the road. One daughter took literally the permission to “wear whatever you want” and appeared in an inflatable dinosaur suit.
“I think you’ve got to approach it with a positive attitude,” said Dain Gregory, a teacher in Marshall County.
He said multiple members of their family have risk factors that could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus, and protecting them is the highest priority. They’re working to plan a bigger ceremony in late June or early July.
“We could sit around, be doom and gloom, talk about conspiracy theories, or we can all do the right thing and take care of each other.”
He said despite the struggles that restrictions related to the virus have caused, he sees a silver lining in parents spending more time with their kids, have more family meals together and even, perhaps by accident, “smelling the roses.”
Although there were no roses at the wedding, the humor that the newlyweds share and their determination not to let the virus have the final say was on full display at their wedding.
After the standard “for better or worse” vows, minister Jim Ewing asked for the groom’s assurance that he would “be the one family member to run for the essential products, not taking any other family members, no matter how many times these seven folks beg to escape the quarantine,” as well as hunt and fish in case of supermarket closures and help the children with their homework.
Dain Gregory agreed.
His bride promised she would wash her hands “for a full 20 seconds, using the proper technique,” as well as “wear the appropriate protective equipment while working as an essential employee” and allow her husband to hunt and fish “for the continuance of his mental health and sanity.”
After pronouncing the couple man and wife, in lieu of the standard kiss, the minister told the groom, “You may now bump elbows with your bride.”
