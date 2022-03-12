It is said that on St. Patrick’s Day everyone is Irish. You don’t have to have an Irish ancestor to have a year-round bit of the ‘old sod’ in your garden. As did many immigrants, the Irish brought their native plants with them. The plants have thrived, add color and beauty to our gardens and attract beneficial insects and pollinators.
The most obvious and erroneous Irish flower is Bells of Ireland (Moluccella laevis). Actually, the tall stem of green ‘bells’ is native to the Caucasus, Syria and Turkey. Irish Moss (Sagina subulata) is an Irish plant that fills the sandy or gritty spaces between pavers or stepping stones and climbs on rocks.
Among the insect and pollinator attracting plants are: Ajuga, Chamomile, and Yarrow. Colorful ground cover (Ajuga reptans) grows along a woodland edge where it attracts Painted Lady butterflies. Apple-scented 3-6” Chamomile attracts beneficial insects. Roman chamomile is planted as a ground cover or creeper along walks, walls and even lawns. The German type is used for teas. Insects and butterflies are drawn to Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) by its flat-top golden yellow flowers and nectar. The ferny foliage exudes an herbal fragrance. Hybridized yarrow colors range from pastel to vivid.
Fragrant, yellow honeysuckle successfully grows as a tree understory plant as it leafs out and then blooms before trees leaf out. Rubus species(raspberries and blackberries) are grown in Ireland as an impenetrable hedge that is protected from deer by their fragrant fruit. Deer do not like fragrance.
Height adds structure to the garden. Foxglove(Digitalis purpurea), known by the Iris as Fairy Thimbles, stands erect and is covered by maroon speckled flowers. Mullein (Verbascum thapsus) forms a backdrop for the rest of the flowers. Its small yellow flowers open from top to bottom on 6-8’ spikes. It has naturalized and is most often seen along highways.
Thank you, Irish ancestors, for all the beautiful, fragrant, and beneficial plants you have given us.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Finish cleaning the garden or spent plants and prune out dead twigs and branches. Fertilize perennials when they start showing new growth using 10-10-10 or 6-12-12. Slow-release and organic fertilizers provide nutrients over a longer period of time than fast-release granulated and water-soluble. Only one-year old grasses need to be fed.
Houseplants — Pinch back leggy plants. Water from the bottom to avoid wetting leaves, especially fuzzy-leafed ones, and those in full sun. Water acts as a magnifying glass and can burn spots in the leaves.
Lawn — Start mowing using the highest setting. Do not mow when the ground is waterlogged. Forsythia is in bloom which according to phenology (cyclic natural phenomena in relation to plant life), it is time to treat germinating crabgrass and feed the lawn.
Trees and shrubs — Fertilize young trees with a slow-release fertilizer that haswa high nitrogen number. Purchase fertilizer with a low filler%. It is more efficient and effective resulting in less expense. Check newly planted shrubs, especially shallow-rooted ones, for sufficient moisture and water accordingly. Remove weeds under shrubs and at the base of trees. Rather than use a spray, dip a sponge mop or paint roller into a painter’s tray of herbicide and roll on the weeds. When spraying weeds around trees, do so only on a calm day as spray drifts. Place a cardboard barrier between the tree and herbaceous plants. Order fruit trees and bushes for in-ground and container planting.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
