A Paducah resident filed papers Friday with the McCracken County Clerk’s Office to be a write-in candidate in the Paducah mayoral race.
Dujuan Thomas, 21, told The Sun he’s a 2016 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and works in entertainment. He’s the only write-in candidate to file as of Tuesday afternoon, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said. The write-in candidacy deadline is Oct. 23.
As a write-in candidate, Thomas’ name won’t appear on the ballot and he can only receive votes during the November general election. Voters can request to see a list of write-in candidates, Griggs said.
The primary election is June 23. The mayoral candidates on the primary ballot are Mayor Brandi Harless, Commissioner Richard Abraham and George Bray, while nine candidates are running for city commission.
