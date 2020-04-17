WPSD Local 6 announced Thursday the promotion of journalist Shamarria Morrison to weekend evening anchor.
Morrison, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined the local station last year as a multimedia journalist, after previously working as a weekend photographer and associate producer at an ABC affiliate in Gainesville, Florida.
Morrison will anchor the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. programs on Saturdays, and the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. programs on Sunday.
Her promotion fills the position left open by the departure of former anchor Leah Shields, who accepted a position in Jacksonville, Florida.
News Director Perry Boxx praised the “unquestioned” dedication to journalism of Morrison and weekend morning anchor Thomas Capps.
“During a crisis that has shaken our country and our industry so powerfully, it has never been more important to have stability and resolve in all of our time periods,” he said in a statement.
