An Atmos Energy contractor plans a work zone lane restriction on Wednesday and Thursday for a section of U.S. 60/Jackson Street in Paducah.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the work zone restriction at mile point 13.7 will allow Harper Construction Company to complete repair work for Atmos Energy along the roadway. It’s between South 21st Street and South 24th Street, near Dollar General.
If weather permits, it’s expected to be active starting 8 a.m. Wednesday and remain up through the day on Thursday, according to KYTC. Some work in the area could continue into Friday, if required.
