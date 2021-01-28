Nearly a month-and-a-half after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a local woman said she’s still on oxygen 24/7, and is struggling to taste and smell.
Catherine Fuller, who lives in Marshall County but works in Paducah as an attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid, said because she was scheduled for a medical procedure in Louisville, she was required to get tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 14. The next day, she started having symptoms, and on Dec. 16, she was notified she tested positive. Fuller said initially, her main concern was her family because she did not want to infect anyone. But then, her health quickly declined.
“Lost taste, lost smell, full body aches, dizziness, vomiting, really the worst feeling I had in my life,” Fuller recalled.
Fuller said because she is in her early 40s with no history of smoking or lung illnesses, she had thought she was not a high-risk patient. But she later learned that her high blood pressure and other health issues do put her at high risk for hospitalization. So to help prevent the disease from getting worse, Fuller got an antibody infusion treatment in Marshall County, as recommended by her doctor.
“It did take a day or two to feel a little better. But I believe that, that treatment kept me out of the hospital,” Fuller said.
Although it’s been almost a month-and-a-half since Fuller was diagnosed with COVID-19, she said she remains on oxygen around the clock.
“I can’t take a full breath. I have inflammation in my lungs,” she said. “Waking up at night not being able to breathe because my oxygen is off is a very scary thing.”
Fuller said doctors still aren’t sure what exactly is wrong with her lungs. She hopes to see a pulmonary specialist soon to get some answers.
“The breathing issues are what scares me the most, the unknown, the fact that no one can tell me exactly what’s going on in my lungs or in my body because of COVID-19, and all the unknown that’s out there,” Fuller said. “They can’t tell me how long I’ll be on this oxygen. They can’t tell me how long I’ll have breathing issues.”
In addition, Fuller’s sense of taste and smell are still severely compromised.
”The sides of my tongue, I can taste on now. That has just come back in the last two weeks. But the top of my tongue has no taste,” Fuller said. “I still do not have a sense of smell. I can smell an aroma maybe once or twice a day, and that’s it.”
Fuller said not having her senses made the holidays difficult.
“The holidays are good with baking and family gatherings and dinners, and I didn’t get to experience any of those tastes or smells,” she said.
Furthermore, Fuller is worried about the dangers of not being able to smell.
“I have three small children in the home, so safety is my biggest priority when it comes to them. And the loss of taste and smell has put that question mark in my mind,” Fuller said. “Luckily, I have family support to help that. We have active smoke detectors, smoke alarms. So I am able to have some safety with that and some peace of mind. But yes, that thought does cross my mind. What if there’s smoke at night and I can’t smell it? That is very worrisome.”
Fuller said she’s been told it could take months before her senses return. But there’s no clear-cut timetable.
”They can’t tell me how long it’ll take to get my taste or smell back. And that’s worrisome for me, worrisome and scary,” she said.
A study recently published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that nearly 86% of patients with mild forms of COVID-19 could not smell normally. Most fully regained their sense of smell within six months.
Fuller hopes by sharing her story, people will realize the impact of the disease.
“This is a serious illness, and if they believe that they have COVID-19, look at other options out there as far as the infusions, the antibodies, to help you get better from this. You do not want to be a long-hauler,” Fuller said.
Fuller also said her experience shows the importance of the vaccine.
“If it was my choice, and I would have to be on oxygen all of the time or take a vaccine, I would take a vaccine,” Fuller said. “I woke up two nights ago with my oxygen off, gasping for air. So vaccines, I would definitely take a vaccine in a heartbeat because COVID is not fun. The lasting effects and the unknown from COVID is not fun.”
