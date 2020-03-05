A McCracken County woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she stole more than $26,000 from her employer.
Leigh Ann Moss, 44, of Kevil, was arrested at Harbor Freight Tools, after an investigation alleged that she stole the money between July 2019 and Tuesday, Paducah police said.
Police said she admitted to taking about $500 from the business.
Moss faces one count of theft by deception of at least $10,000.
