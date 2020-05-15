Dr. John C. Settle, executive director of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, is retiring after 50 years in education, the group announced Thursday.
The Murray resident started his career in 1970 as a social studies teacher in McLean County before serving in administration in the Daviess County and Bowling Green City school systems. He left Bowling Green in 2005 to move to Murray and work as MSU’s director of research and school services before joining WKEC in 2006, where he would remain for the next 15 years.
With WKEC, Settle worked to secure more than $40 million in grant awards for west Kentucky schools, creating a regional professional development and conference center in Eddyville and launching a regional crisis response and recovery procedure for area schools.
“Dr. Settle has provided outstanding leadership for the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative during his tenure, progressing the organization to new heights,” said Russ Tilford, Lyon County Schools superintendent and WKEC Board chairman. “Early in my career as a superintendent, Dr. Settle could always be counted on to be an experienced voice of reason. His guidance and friendship were extremely valuable to me during our time together.”
Settle’s retirement is effective July 31, and WKEC has begun its search for his successor.
