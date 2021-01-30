West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Skills U program was recently ranked second in Kentucky for providing adult education opportunities, as well as making a significant jump in its overall ranking to third, up from 14th last year, the school announced this week.
The rankings are decided from 30 educational institutions across the state, including other colleges in Kentucky Community and Technical College System, four-year institutions and various state school districts offering adult education programs.
Criteria for the rankings include enrollment goals, enrollment without a diploma, total enrollment, academic performance, GED attainment numbers/percentages based from pre- and post-tests.
Through COVID-19, WKCTC's Skills U program representatives have worked diligently to make sure students continue to get the help they need to prepare and to take the GED test, which is currently free.
"I am humbled that we have been able to thrive during a pandemic. We haven't missed a beat in helping students across western Kentucky earn their GEDs," said Tammy Maines, WKCTC's Skills U director. "It's a true blessing to be able to work in a field that I'm so passionate about!"
Maines also commended the Skills U staff for their dedication and hard work with the program's focus on student success.
One such student is Edith Frensley-Westfall, who reached a life goal for herself on January 19, 2021. Westfall, 75, is one of three over the age of 70 who have earned a GED in Kentucky over the past five years.
"I spent my early life raising my four wonderful children, and I would not trade that time with them for anything. But earning my GED was always in the back of my mind; I just didn't have the confidence to pursue it," said the Paducah resident.
In 2012, she married her second husband, Michael, and he encouraged her to follow her dream of earning her GED. "He and my kids constantly told me they had faith in me to go back to school, and I started to believe it. And after 60 years, I did it," Westfall said.
She began the process toward her GED in November 2020. She was shopping earlier in January when she got the call from the college that she had passed her last section of the test.
'I was so excited. Tears just streamed down my face. When I told Michael, he was just as excited as I was," she said. "It's never too late, and you are never too old to follow your dreams," added Westfall. "If earning your GED is what you want to do, go for it. Just don't wait as long as I did. Everyone at the college is so encouraging and ready to help you."
For more information on WKCTC's Skill U program, contact Maines at tammy.maines@kctcs.edu.
