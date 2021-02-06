West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced it will host a live virtual panel discussion on its social media channels next week to focus on the art of oral history, relating to themes from the colleges 2020-21 One Book Read of The Gone Dead by author Chanelle Benz.
WKCTC students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to watch the discussion, titled “Oral History: Stories from the Community” on WKCTC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. The panel discussion may be viewed any time following the premiere.
Viewers who comment in the chat during the live stream Thursday have a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards at the end of the event, the college said.
“Oral History: Stories of the Community,” which is also in honor of Black History Month, will feature some of Paducah’s community members as they continue to preserve the African-American tradition of oral history.
Panelists will explore topics relevant in today’s society — prominent themes in The Gone Dead — such as race, memories of the South and social injustice. They will share how these topics have impacted them and their families.
Panelists are Betty Dobson, Upper Town Heritage Foundation/Hotel Metropolitan director; J.W. Cleary, local NAACP president; Mary Hammond, Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director; Samuel Hawkins, author and developmental editor; Varetta Hurt, retired educator; and Nathan Lynn, Local and Family History Department coordinator at McCracken County Public Library.
“This live panel discussion will promote the college’s One Book Read through the lens of oral history and its foundation in African-American heritage,” said Stacey Watson, WKCTC history instructor and event moderator.
The One Book Read project is a community-wide effort to promote literacy and discussion of culturally relevant issues. The project encourages the community, area school districts, and colleges to read the same book and discuss it in a variety of settings. In recent years, the One Book Read has shifted focus to spotlight upcoming regional authors, such as Chanelle Benz, who will host a virtual visit to WKCTC next month.
For more information, visit onebookread.com.
