West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced the winners of its One Book Read Art Contest “Who Are Your People,” that was inspired by the novel The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz, the college’s 2020-2021 One Book Read.
Paducah residents Valerie Pollard and Gavin Posey won the Juror’s Choice Awards with Pollard in the community category and Posey in the student category. Each received a $200 prize.
The contest focused on both real and imagined family histories as represented by the artist. All media including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, pottery, book arts, jewelry, small metals work, and other forms of fine art were accepted in community and student categories.
“There were so many good entries for this year’s art contest with a wide range of styles and aesthetics. This year’s theme for the contest was focused on family history, so the artists who submitted had to really feel a connection to the book and work. All of the entries were really wonderful, and we are showcasing them virtually at onebookread.com,” said Todd Birdsong, One Book Read committee member and director of the WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center.
The winners both said they were honored to receive their recognition.
“Thank you WKCTC. I am truly honored to be the recipient of the Community Juror’s Choice Award. My encaustic piece, ‘Love Letters,’ truly represents family ... reminding me of the love my grandparents shared between themselves and extended to me throughout my life,” Pollard said.
Posey said of his entry, “Coming and Going”: “I am honored to be selected as the Student Juror’s Choice Award winner ... I’m proud to showcase a photo from a family trip that I believe shows subtle hints of an undiscovered past.”
Stephanie Young of Paducah with “Untitled,” Amanda Redfern of Barlow with “Family is Love,” and Joseph Emery of Vienna, Illinois, with “Mother and Nana” received honorable mentions and received $75 each.
The exhibition juror, Lexi Millikan, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in the Fiber Department of the Kansas City Art Institute and has worked there as a fiber technician. She recently moved to western Kentucky where she currently serves as the Fiber Artist in Residence at WKCTC’s Paducah School of Art and Design and as the executive director of the Yeiser Art Center.
The art contest with virtual exhibition was one of the events leading to the finale of the One Book Read with the virtual author’s visit March 30, beginning at 6 p.m. Chanelle Benz will discuss her book and answer questions from the audience on the WKCTC Facebook page and YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.