West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s 10th annual Justice Run will be virtual this year, and community members are encouraged to walk or run any time between April 1-30, the college said Tuesday.
The annual event, which is sponsored by the college’s criminal justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta, is typically held each in April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. All proceeds from the race are donated each year to Paducah’s Child Watch for the prevention and treatment of child abuse, WKCTC said.
“Due to the pandemic, we can’t hold the race on campus again this year, but we’re not going to let that stop us from continuing our mission to offer participants a way to race and raise money for the children who need it most,” said Gary Reese, AEB adviser. “We encourage everyone to walk or run on their own or with family and friends, any time, any place in April.”
Upon completion of the 5K Justice Run, registrants will be awarded a certificate of completion. Report results including date and time for completing the walk or run to Gary Reese at garyl.reese@kctcs.edu.
The registration fee is $25, and includes a T-shirt. The registration form can be found at https://westkentucky.kctcs.edu/news/media/registration-form.pdf.
