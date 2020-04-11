West Kentucky Community and Technical College has established several parking lot Wi-Fi hotspots to help students with limited broadband access take advantage of remote learning opportunities.
Hotspots are available on the college’s Alben Barkley location, as well as at the Paducah School of Art and Design and the skilled craft training center in Hickory.
