West Kentucky Community and Technical College will receive $2.4 million as part of the CARES Act to support students during the coronavirus outbreak, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday.
WKCTC is among more than 70 colleges and universities that will receive approximately $156 million in student financial support from the U.S. Department of Education, stemming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, McConnell said.
“WKCTC is excited and thankful to hear Sen. Mitch McConnell’s announcement of the federal CARES student financial support,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “It comes at a critical time, as our remarkable students are continually adjusting and facing various financial challenges during the COVID19 pandemic.
“This will definitely be much-needed relief for our current and future students.”
As a result of the bipartisan CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.
Murray State University will receive $6.2 million in aid from the CARES Act. The funds can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, health care and child care costs.
“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” McConnell said.
The funding announced Friday is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.
In addition to Friday’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received nearly $200 million to address urgent housing, transportation, health care and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
