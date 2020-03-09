West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering financial literacy workshops throughout March and April to help area residents become self-sufficient and achieve financial stability.
These “Mapping Your Financial Future” workshops will be March 17, 19 and 31, and April 2. For enrolled WKCTC students, the workshops will cost $15. Non-students will be required to pay $25.
All workshops will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Room 140 of the college’s Emerging Technology Center.
The events will detail techniques for saving money, distinguishing the difference between wants and needs, managing a budget, buying a home, paying for college and retirement planning.
For additional information, email tina.clark@kctcs.edu or call 270-534-5821.
