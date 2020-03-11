West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host its annual Spring Career and Transfer Fair for WKCTC students and alumni as well as community members from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 in Haws Gymnasium.
Nearly 100 business and four-year representatives will be on campus to talk with attendees about job plans for the future and transfer opportunities for WKCTC students. Employers will share about part-time, full-time and temporary job opportunities as well as available internships.
Those attending the fair should bring copies of their resume to distribute and should dress professionally.
The fair, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by WKCTC’s Career Services Office. Resume assistance is available through the office in Room 100 of the Anderson Technical Building.
For more information, contact Marlo Rhodes in the WKCTC Career Services office at marlo.rhodes@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3293.
