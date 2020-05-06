West Kentucky Community and Technical College will recognize several retiring employees with a video tribute posted on its college Facebook channel at noon today.
With more than 190 years of combined service to the college, the retirements of biology professor Felix O. Akojie, vice president of business affairs Susan T. Graves, academic affairs specialist Jill Knight, nursing assistant professor Rhanda G. Miller, Spanish professor Carolyn K. Perry, psychology professor Doug Pruitt, nursing professor and practical nursing program coordinator Claudia R. Stoffel and professor and surgical technology program coordinator Debbie Swain will be a significant loss to the college, WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
“Each of these retirees have had careers filled with distinction, achievement and dedication to teaching and learning,” he said. “Their work over the years has contributed to our college’s exceptional reputation as a top 10 community college. I’m honored to have worked with each and every one of them.”
Reece said the college produced the tribute video to help recognize the accomplishments of this year’s retirees, noting that an in-person celebration could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
• A native of Nigeria, Akojie has worked at the college for 29 years. He is a veteran Paducah Board of Education member and was named 2003 Teacher of the Year at Paducah Community College (today’s WKCTC). He is a graduate of the University of Ife in Nigeria.
• Graves joined West Kentucky Technical College (today’s WKCTC) as a part-time computer fundamentals instructor in 1993 before becoming a full-time network administrator at the college in 1999. After PCC and WKTC consolidated, Graves was named WKCTC’s vice president of business affairs.
• Knight joined the college in 1991 after working seven years at Citizens Bank & Trust. She was named 2002 PCC Staff Member of the Year and in 2009 received the WKCTC Administrative Staff Award.
• Miller joined WKCTC’s faculty as a practical nursing instructor in 1992 after working four years as a registered charge nursing at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was instrumental in running the practical program’s off-campus site in Murray for several years.
• Perry joined the WKCTC faculty in 2005. The coordinator of WKCTC’s foreign languages, Perry has also served as the adviser for the college’s Hispanic Culture Club, the National Hispanic Honor Society, Delta Sigma Pi and co-adviser of WKCTC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter. She received WKCTC’s Faculty Award for Excellence in 2019.
• Pruitt joined Paducah Community College in 2001 as a psychology instructor and has served as the faculty council representative in his division. He was named WKCTC’s Teacher of the Year by the student body twice, in 2005 and 2014. He received the Phelps Award of Excellence in 2015.
• Stoffel was a staff nurse for more than 15 years, and joined the college’s faculty in 1996. In 2011, she received Vanderbilt University School of Nursing President’s Award.
• Swain joined WKCTC full-time in 2002. She maintained certification as a surgical technologist for more than 35 years and, in 2017, was honored by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting for her long-term service as a surgical technologist.
To see the 2020 WKCTC retirement tribute, visit the college’s Facebook channel at facebook.com/West.Kentucky
