West Kentucky Community and Technical College has been selected to participate in the 2021 Mentor-Connect program, a 10-month mentoring project funded by the National Science Foundation. The purpose of the program is to increase the involvement of two-year community and technical colleges in the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education grant program.
With an emphasis on two-year colleges, the NSF created the ATE grant program to improve and expand educational programs for technicians to work in high-tech, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields which drive the national economy. Community and technical colleges are uniquely positioned to provide workforce-based technician training through community-based collaborations focused on addressing regional and national industry needs.
“Being selected for the Mentor-Connect program will enhance our ability to develop a competitive NSF grant proposal,” said Dr. Renea Akin, WKCTC associate vice president of institutional planning, research and effectiveness.
According to Mentor-Connect, 73% of program teams have secured first-time NSF ATE funding since the mentoring program began in 2012.
The Mentor-Connect program will provide technical training and support to a four-person WKCTC team which will research, develop and submit a project proposal to the NSF for an ATE grant in 2021. Faculty members Dr. Victor Taveras, associate professor of physics, and Jonathan Baker, assistant professor of advanced manufacturing, will lead the effort to design an education and training program applicable to both advanced manufacturing and engineering technology. Dr. Akin and Rayla Trigg, grants development specialist, will also represent WKCTC on the team.
— WKCTC
