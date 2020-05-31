West Kentucky Community and Technical College recognized its 2019-20 honor students during a virtual tribute May 20. More than 90 WKCTC students were recognized on the college’s Facebook channel in a variety of subject areas for outstanding achievement.
The college produced the tribute video to help recognize the accomplishments of this year’s honor students, noting that an in-person celebration could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Each and every one of our honor students should be very proud of their accomplishments, especially in the face of this unusual year,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “We are certainly proud of them and want to celebrate their success.”
WKCTC faculty and staff announced in the names of each of the award recipients in more than 25 categories. This year’s local honor recipients are listed below by county of residence:
Ballard County: Maci Blackwell, Kevil, Outstanding Cosmetology Clinical Lab Award; Ashley Dawn Brown, Kevil, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Karly Champion, Kevil, WKCTC Radiography Outstanding Student Award; Roslyn Conley, Wickliffe, PN Nightingale Award; Raven Copeland, Kevil, Diamond in the Rough Award; Candice Durr, Kevil, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member.
Caldwell County: Daniel Michael Lemmon, Toston, MT, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member.
Calloway County: Taylor Mitchell, Princeton, The Spirit of Physical Therapy Award; Brian D. Tucker, Murray, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Brittany Jones, Kirksey, Best All Around Award; Elizabeth Odonkor, Murray, Outstanding Biology Honors Award.
Carlisle County: Ashlee Glover, Bardwell, Academic Excellence in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education.
Fulton County: Cheryl Ann Etheridge, Fulton, Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice.
Graves County: Natisha Canter, Symsonia, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Jocelin Garcia, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Karsyn Alexus Gregory, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Jazlin Lucia Guerrero, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Teresa Nicole Heath, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Nicole Heath, Mayfield, All-USA Academic Team Nominee; Amber Lyons, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member, KCTCS All-Academic Team and Outstanding Computer and Information Technologies Student; Cassie Melcher, Symsonia, Outstanding Student in Visual Arts; Brandon Michael Murillo, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Mikayla Marie Pritchard, Sedalia, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Ethan Sahawneh, Boaz, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Amanda Louise Shemwell, Mayfield, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Hannah Thompson, Hickory, Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Achievement Award; Matthew Whitacker, Hickory, Certificate of Excellence in Physics.
Hickman County: Ahlima Muhammad, Clinton, Nursing Assistant Honor Award.
Livingston County: Christy Davidson, Tiline, Advanced Level Exceptional Pharmacy Technician Student; Emily Gainey, Ledbetter, Entry Level Exceptional Pharmacy Technician Student.
Lyon County: Jed Weidner, Eddyville, Certificate of Excellence in Chemistry.
Marshall County: Caleb G. Bailey, Calvert City, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Charlotte Creekmore, Benton, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Abigail Marie Fletcher, Gilbertsville, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Morgan Franklin, Calvert City, PN Nursing Academic Achievement; Haley Marie Fuentes, Benton, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Callie Elisabeth Hughes, Calvert City, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member and Outstanding Accounting Student; Greg Kildow, Gilbertsville, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award; Jaron Wood, Benton, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member.
Massac County, Ill.: Danielle Carnes, Metropolis, Ill, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Nathaniel Henley, Metropolis, III, Outstanding Student in Social Studies; Hannah Elizabeth Lloyd, Metropolis, III, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Kalen Rene Miller, Metropolis, III, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Emma Spychalski, Metropolis, III, Outstanding Student in Communications; Audrey Marie Thompson, Metropolis, III, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member.
McCracken County: Makenzie Adams, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Katherine Nicole Allen, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member ;William David Bryant, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Caleb Zachariah Buford, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Channing Champy, Paducah, Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice; Kelsey Couch, Paducah, Outstanding Business Student; Michael Crabtree, Paducah, Excellence in Secondary Art Education; Charles Davis, Paducah, Certificate of Achievement in TRiO Student Support Services; Vivian “Nikki” Delapaz, Paducah, Outstanding Overall Cosmetology Student Award; Mason Aaron Downs, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Eric Walter Egli, Paducah, RN Nursing Academic Achievement and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Emily Ellegood, Paducah, Certificate of Excellence in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education; Sarah Elizabeth Englert, Paducah, Excellence in Elementary Education Award and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Me’Osha Flournoy, Paducah, Nursing Assistant Honor Award; Victoria Arabella Rose Gardner, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Joshua Shane Grace, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Mariah Cheyenne Hardeman, West Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Emme Harned, Paducah, Academic Excellence Award in Phlebotomy; Charity Mbafan Itiav-Gar, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Sam Kern, Kevil, Outstanding Student in Visual Communications; Tyler King, West Paducah, Outstanding Student in Visual Arts; Aryelle Kushnak, Paducah, Surgical Technology Clinical Award; Hannah Irina Lester, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Taylor Lindsey, Paducah, Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology- Certificate of Excellence; Destiny Maples, West Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Michael Melone, Paducah, Outstanding Medical Information Technology Student Award and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Emily Louise Milam, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Alyssa Danielle Mize, West Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Jae’Onna Murrell, Paducah, Surgical Technology Clinical Award; Madison Grace Ortt, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Shana Page, Paducah, RN Nightingale Award; Kayli Ann Poll, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Hadley Rebecca Purcell, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; John Connor Putney, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Steven Sikes, Paducah, Outstanding Logistics Student; Stephanie Stobaugh, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Rhett Sullivan, Paducah, KCTCS All-Academic Team, Outstanding Business Transfer Student and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Lauren Elizabeth Tidwell, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member; Duncan Patrick Truitt, West Paducah, Mathematics Honors Award; Katie Underwood, Paducah, Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting; Gina Van Wyck, Paducah, Outstanding Surgical Technology Academic Award; Michelle R. Woodard, Paducah, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.