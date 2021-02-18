West Kentucky Community and Technical College recognized more than 840 candidates for graduation during a virtual Fall 2020 Commencement program aired on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channels on Dec. 18, 2020
The college’s in-person commencement is normally held at The Carson Center for the Performing Arts and had been scheduled for Dec. 19. The ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our 2020 graduates while also keeping everyone as safe as possible,” said Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president, of the decision to have a virtual ceremony. “While Commencement looks different this year, one thing is not different — pride. We are proud of each of our graduates and the support of their family and friends who may have helped them each step of the way to graduation.”
Local graduates are listed below:
Ballard County
DruAnn Michelle Austin of Kevil, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; James Ryan Armer of Kevil, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computerized Manufacturing & Machining Program; Phillip Dale McKee of Lovelaceville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Kristi Michelle Willett of Wickliffe, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Alexis Edwards of Kevil, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction, Mary Katherine Garner of Kevil, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Erin Madison Langan of Barlow, Associate in Arts Degree; Devin Blake Willoughby of Kevil, Associate in Arts Degree ; Megan Jule Causey of Kevil, Associate in Science Degree with high distinction; Peyton Newberry of Kevil, Associate in Science Degree; Kelsey Ann Miller of Kevil, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Marti Lynn Polinski of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Kortney Bray of Kevil, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Jessica Cantrell of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Elizabeth Marie Pique of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Seth Tyler Brooking of Kevil, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Ethan Deweese of La Center, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Candice Durr of Kevil, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Jordan Joseph Hoffmeyer of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Christopher James Turner of La Center, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Jeffrey Louis Rogers of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program; Maci Deshee Blackwell of Kevil, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Kylean Elizabeth Dennis of La Center, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Keiana Sharee Byas of Barlow, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Vicente Ruiz Aguirre of Kevil, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Heather Dean Brunston of La Center, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Hannah Stephens of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Mackenzie Leigh Blackford of Kevil, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Garrett Marshall Bobo of Kevil, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Levi Woodall of Kevil, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Bryan Thomas Allen of Kevil, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Bradley Allen Smith of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Autumn Sue Arnold of Kevil, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Cera Alexis Elrod of Kevil, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Alexandria Kay McIntosh of Kevil, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Loretta Rhenna Porras of La Center, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Emily Jo Tapp of Kevil, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Yuan Yu of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Priscilla Seabolt of Kevil, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Marilee Bridges of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Marisa Nicole Gonzalez of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Thomas Adam Koenig of Kevil, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Ashara Brianna Nance of Kevil, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kourtney Leanne Rambo of Barlow, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Taylor Whitt of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kirsten Elizabeth Meadows of Kevil, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Kameron Drake Kelley of Wickliffe, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; and Jayson Nathanael Wells of Kevil, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
Caldwell County
Clay Baker Cosby of Princeton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program with high distinction; Mary E. Morse of Princeton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with high distinction; Daniel James Moll of Fredonia, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Mary H. Cook of Princeton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Caitlin Shaffer of Princeton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Grace Rowland of Princeton, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Cynthia Lynn Oliver of Princeton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Hannah Faith Burdon of Princeton, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Michael Ryan McDowell of Fredonia, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Darek Benjamin Potash of Princeton, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Samuel David Grace of Princeton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; William Drake McConnell of Princeton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Symphony Ann Cansler of Princeton, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Danielle Rayne Oliver of Princeton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jacob Ryan Scheidler of Princeton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; and Bailey Michelle Brasher of Princeton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program.
Calloway County
Haley Elizabeth Dodd of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Shannah Taylor Fike of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Jessica E. Rudolph of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Shawna Deann Benjamin of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Culinary Arts Program; Mikayla Nicole Dowdy of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Health Science Technology Program; Layla Michele Collier of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program with high distinction; Isaiah Gregory Butler of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Madison Jo Gillock of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Samantha Rockwell of Almo, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with high distinction; Altovise Tyshea’ Allen of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Joshua Duncan of Murray, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Brittany Nicole Jones of Kirksey, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Surgical Technology Program; Anthony Frank Allred-Lucas of Almo, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Melissa Ann Dodd of Almo, Associate in Arts Degree; Courtney Challyis Hamilton of Murray, Associate in Arts Degree; Alex Jeffery McCallon of Murray, Associate in Arts Degree; Clayton Frederick Schlei of Murray, Associate in Science Degree; Marge Aileen Gertsch of Murray, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Tiffany Thomas of New Concord, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Carleanna Mae Todd of Murray, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Anna Wyant of Hazel, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; William O’neal Carter of Murray, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Patrick Wayne Darnell of Murray, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Cody Lynn Mohler of Kirksey, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Colton Blake Noel of Kirksey, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Zachary Isaiah Burcham of Murray, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program Valerie Nicole Miller of Murray, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Jaylen Dinesh Patel of Murray, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; James S. Saylor of Hazel, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Leah Marie Derossett of Murray, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Susan Christine Dix of Hazel, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Mia Rayburn of Murray, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Adrienne Theuret of Kirksey, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Dalton Brant Ashley of Murray, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Robert Jones of Murray, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Austin Lee Mitchuson of Murray, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; William Ryder Wood of Murray, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Lester Benally Yazzie of Murray, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Harley Dean Deines of Almo, Certificate in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program; Zachary James Strickland of Murray, Certificate in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program; Austin Coleman Crouse of Murray, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Mario Eduardo Perez of Kirksey, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Shane Carson Elkins of Murray, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Ethan Andrew Graham of Murray, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Jacob E. Oliver of Murray, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Curtis Dane Orr of Murray, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Dylan Lee Miller of Murray, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Michael Shayne Morris of Murray, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Tessa Nicole Cantrell of Murray, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Keaton Mckaie Spradling of Murray, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Andrew R. Johnson of Dexter, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Sean Tyler Trough of Dexter, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Ashlee N. Barbeau of Murray, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Nerasha Elizabeth Payne of Murray, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Lydia Grace Severns of Almo, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Carolyn Sue Hutchens of Murray, Certificate in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Miranda J. Dunn of Dexter, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Madison Alexandra Mize of Murray, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Madison Paige Phillips of Murray, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Tatum Amber Jones of Murray, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Benjamin Lee Nelson of Almo, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Victoria Danielle Yearry of Hazel, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Joseph Levi Briggs of Dexter, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Emily Nicole Brown of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Alexandria L. Burkey of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cade Butler of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Lindsay Chamberlain of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Brittany Hampton of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Leticia Hornbuckle of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cassie Elizabeth Jones of Almo, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Natalee Kendall of Hazel, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Emily Lamb of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Ashley Milby of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Faith Reanna Sheridan of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Ashlynn Suiter of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Gingger Lee Wheeler of Murray, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Elizabeth Padiki Odonkor of Murray, Certificate in the Pharmacy Technology Program; Tiffany Ann Milby of Murray, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Isaac Kye Falwell of Murray, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Hayden Ray Jones of Hazel, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Zane Austyn Paschall of Hazel, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jacob Allan Pruitt of Hazel, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Rodney Kenneth Stewart of Murray, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jacob Robert Warner of Murray, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; and Sean Evan Black of Murray, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program.
Carlisle County
Deirdre Kay Wright of Arlington, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program honors with high distinction; Andrea Allison Favela of Arlington, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with distinction; Rachel June Dunn of Arlington, Associate in Arts Degree; Mylinda Lynn Turner of Arlington, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Sabrina Gilbert of Arlington, Associate in Science Degree with distinction; Katie Scaccio of Arlington, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Ke’shawn Tarique Carman of Arlington, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Ethan Alton Crooks of Arlington, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Samatha L. Bolin of Arlington, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Rachael Grubbs of Bardwell, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kaylea Joy Johnson of Cunningham, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jessica Marie Courtney of Bardwell, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Judah Michael Gutierrez of Arlington, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jacob Trent Deweese of Cunningham, Diploma in the Welding Technology Program with high distinction; James Edward Powers II of Bardwell, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; and John Houston Holder of Arlington, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program.
Crittenden County
Jason Tyler Smith of Marion, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program; Rachael Marie Haley of Marion, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Brandyn Elizabeth Murray of Marion, Associate in Science Degree; Jimmy Dale Rose of Marion, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Brittany Lauren McKinney of Marion, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Hunter Dakota Jones of Marion, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Dillan Wayne West of Marion, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Jennifer Leigh Chewning of Marion, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Chloe Grace Maxfield of Marion, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Kyndal Paige Traylor of Marion, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; and Erik Robert O’leary of Marion, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
Fulton County
Cheryl Ann Etheridge of Fulton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program with high distinction; Sameka Elise Scaife of Fulton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program; Trey Austin McGill of Fulton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Leina D. Esters of Hickman, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Dixie Maree Major of Hickman, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Cailey Adams Prehoda of Hickman, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Jaron Pryor of Fulton, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Kylee Hannon of Fulton, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Amber L. Haynes of Fulton, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Kelsey Lee Wireman of Fulton, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; and Tiffani H. Aden of Fulton, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Cosmetology Program with high distinction.
Graves County
Alejandro Rosas of Wingo, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Automotive Technology Program; Kristen Langston of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Emily Marie Newsome of Fancy Farm, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Nicholas Barham of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program with high distinction; Daniel Wilson Ellegood of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Leonardo David Guevara of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computerized Manufacturing & Machining Program with high distinction; Danielle Madison Moreland of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Culinary Arts Program; Andrew Neal Crider of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program; Rebecca Stiltner of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Laken S. Warner of Fancy Farm, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program with distinction; Brittany Michelle Potter of Hickory, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Jamie Michelle Albritton of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; McKenzie Brook Carter of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Rhea Allison Gray of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Kaitlyn Reese Marshall of Fancy Farm, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Lyndi Kay Qualls of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with high distinction; Bailey Noel Sims of Symsonia, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Brian W. Sinclair of Farmington, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Kayla Michelle Baker of Hickory, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with high distinction; Angelo Gabriel Scott Purcell of Symsonia, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with distinction; Courtney Ray Williams of Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Visual Communication Program with distinction; Yanet Arellano of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Jarib Koby Burnett of Wingo, Associate in Arts Degree; Matthew Scott Campbell of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; David Flores of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree; Keanu Chase Murphy of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree; Zebulun Ray New of Boaz, Associate in Arts Degree; Daniela Oronia of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Cynthia Scott of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree; Nicole Elizabeth Sullivan of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Danielle Jo Waggoner of Mayfield, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Logan Alan Andrews of Wingo, Associate in Fine Arts Degree; Tyler Jarrett Champion of Mayfield, Associate in Science Degree; Zoe Roxanna Dowdy of Wingo, Associate in Science Degree; Megan Jill Jones of Mayfield, Associate in Science Degree with distinction; Heather Nicole Kenson of Sedalia, Associate in Science Degree; Danielle Hope Prather of Hickory, Associate in Science Degree with high distinction; Luke Calvin Warner of Fancy Farm, Associate in Science Degree with high distinction; Rosa Icela Garcia of Mayfield, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Emily Mason of Mayfield, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Patricia Wimsatt of Mayfield, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; James Quinton Austin of Water Valley, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Oscar Carrillo of Mayfield, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Clay Andrew Mills of Fancy Farm, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Jeffrey Gordon Smith of Mayfield, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Johnathan Edward Rogers of Mayfield, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Haley Danielle Barclay of Mayfield, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Hannah Grace Brown of Wingo, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Natisha Canter of Symsonia, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Itzel Izamar Carmona of Hickory, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Ta’shaun K. Cherry of Mayfield, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Vanessa Diaz of Hickory, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Adan Gonzalez of Mayfield, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Tiffany F. Goree of Wingo, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Carol Lee Lamb of Sedalia, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Samantha Simmons of Mayfield, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Justin Young of Sedalia, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Isaac Timothy Carter of Fancy Farm, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Gavin Izak Howell of Mayfield, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Alexander Gaylon Kaler of Mayfield, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Amber Lyons of Mayfield, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Matthew Ryan Newton of Hickory, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Courtney Deshae Nichols of Mayfield, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Landis Dalton Terrell of Wingo, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Harley Wyatt Inman of Mayfield, Certificate in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program; Kaycee Carman of Mayfield, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Shelly Anne Niemeyer of Mayfield, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Daniel Kole Henley of Mayfield, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Tristen Isaiah Shearer of Mayfield, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Samuel Hunter Armbruster of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Travis Jonathan Biggers of Boaz, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Quenton Adam Branon of Symsonia, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Kyle James Cavitt of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; McKenzie Thomas Elder of Fancy Farm, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Dallas Wade Fuller of Symsonia, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Adrian Gonzalez of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Zachary Harrison of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Joshua Don Hester of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Cameron Eugene Jones of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Joshua Owen Martin of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Sasha Ann Moore of Boaz, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Samuel Snow of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Matthew Eric-Wayne Vogler of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Cody William Whitenton of Mayfield, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Morgan Paige Climer of Hickory, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Kristi M. Malone of Mayfield, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Nathaniel James Smith of Fancy Farm, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Mason Bryan Fowler of Mayfield, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Nicholas Pride Jones of Hickory, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Izack Marler of Mayfield, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Abby Elizabeth Hopwood of Wingo, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Christy Gail Jones of Mayfield, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Darbie Jobeth Lamb of Mayfield, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Anya Grace McCombs of Boaz, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Natalie Swift of Mayfield, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Rachel Courtney Wurth of Boaz, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Jared Andrew Strong of Mayfield, Certificate in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Eric Willie of Mayfield, Certificate in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Noah B. Hill of Mayfield, Certificate in the Mechatronic Systems Program; Christian Salvador Capiz of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Christy Michelle Crittendon of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Krista Beth Dowdy of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Bridgette Monea Jackson of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Sandra Jean Presson of Sedalia, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Madison Paige Smith of Symsonia, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Cassie Marie Stinson of Fancy Farm, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Marcie Nicole Summerville of Hickory, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Jessica Brown of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Elmer Carrillo of Mayfield, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Mariah Jonelle Brimer of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Latonya Burrow of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Ashlin Cravens of Wingo, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jeana Kay Crosslin of Farmington, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Keyja Reeric Hammonds of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Rebecca Sue Long of Sedalia, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cheyanna Payne Ramirez of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Miranda Leanne Sams of Hickory, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cheyenne Thomason of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Shelby Nicole Walker of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Makenzie Shae Williams of Farmington, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Haley Nicole Willie of Mayfield, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Austin Channing Crawford of Farmington, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Ethan Cody Alexander Richardson of Wingo, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Casey Joe Doublin of Mayfield, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Gabriel Harned of Wingo, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jacob Thomas Powers of Mayfield, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Ricardo Ramos of Mayfield, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Evan Walters Williams of Mayfield, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Karsyn Alexus Gregory of Mayfield, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program with high distinction; Casey Jenee Huffington of Mayfield, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program; and Carlos Dario Sanchez-Soto of Mayfield, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program.
Hickman County
Camryn Sloane Jackson of Clinton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with distinction; Brittany S. McGee of Clinton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Andreus Dashaun Hunter of Clinton, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Tolley Lane Cole of Columbus, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Krista Jade James of Clinton, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Julie Annette Cagle of Clinton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; and Benton Griffith of Columbus, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program.
Livingston County
Caitlynn E. Moore of Dawson Springs, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Culinary Arts Program; Emmanuel Shane Hughes of Dawson Springs, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Alisha M. Boone of Grand Rivers, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; James Mathew Gibbs of Ledbetter, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Braxton Ford Bebout of Salem, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Electrical Technology Program; Allison Leanne Doyle of Ledbetter, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Casandra Faulkner of Ledbetter, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Emily Danielle Crawford of Grand Rivers, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Jansen A. Mitchell of Ledbetter, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with high distinction; Anna Gail Ginn of Smithland, Associate in Arts Degree; Madison Cullipher of Smithland, Associate in Science Degree; Chelsea Nicole Cunningham of Ledbetter, Associate in Science Degree; Gavin Jarrett Nolan of Salem, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Lagan Alane Winn of Smithland, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Sarah Michelle Dickerson of Salem, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Lauren Driskill Harper of Smithland, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Amanda Hope Spinney of Tiline, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Sara Woodruff of Grand Rivers, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Emily Brooke Padon of Salem, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Devin Britten Porter of Salem, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Brady Michael Birk of Hampton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Ethan Craig Dossett of Salem, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Kagan Xander Goodaker of Ledbetter, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Joshua Charles Watkins of Grand Rivers, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Katelynn Gayle Teeters of Ledbetter, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Alisa L. Weatherford of Ledbetter, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Adrianna Paige Beller of Smithland, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Ashley Funkhouser of Salem, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Magdalia A. Boggs of Smithland, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jordan L. Smith of Smithland, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kaylee Morgan Workman of Smithland, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Emily Michelle Gainey of Ledbetter, Certificate in the Pharmacy Technology Program; Dylan Downs of Smithland, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Jasmine Nicole Leidecker of Ledbetter, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Emily Rachel Owens of Ledbetter, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Cosmetology Program; and Lauren Dawn Skirvin of Grand Rivers, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Cosmetology Program with distinction.
Lyon County
Jacob Snyder of Eddyville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Ryan Frederick Herrell of Eddyville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program with high distinction; Amber Morrison of Eddyville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program; Haley Rae Daugherty of Eddyville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Hannah Breanne Holloman of Eddyville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Brittney Joe Downing of Kuttawa, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Autumn Gale Odom of Eddyville, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Kyle Adam Shaffer of Kuttawa, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Alex Tanner Travis of Kuttawa, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Dallas Adrian Nichols of Eddyville, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Deedee Anna Early of Eddyville, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Katelyn Roseann Hill of Eddyville, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Kylie New of Eddyville, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Kaia Nicole Winebrenner of Eddyville, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Halle Bingham of Eddyville, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Brookelyn Nicole Perry of Eddyville, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Robert Joseph Langhi III of Kuttawa, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Chase Mitchell Young of Eddyville, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; David Robert Massey of Eddyville, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; and Evan Scott Kingery of Hardin, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Automotive Technology Program.
Marshall County
Tanner Steven Southern of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Automotive Technology Program with distinction; Christy Anton of Calvert City, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Callie Elisabeth Hughes of Calvert City, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program with high distinction; Beth Ann Sterling of Hardin, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Danielle Megan Gray of Hardin, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Brittany Jewel Leblanc of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with high distinction; Amanda Marie Stoffel of Calvert City, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with high distinction; Jacqueline Blaine Abell of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Megan Smith Freeman of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Kara Nicole Smith of Calvert City, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Medical Information Technology Program; Carsyn Grey Kortz of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Susan McCrady of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Taylen Reese Park of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Jess Maree Powell of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Shiloh Marie Reilley of Gilbertsville, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Elizabeth Smith of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Kaylee Lynn Williams of Calvert City, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Emilee K. Wood of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Sabrina T. Archer of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with high distinction; Dawn Renee Mohler of Benton, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Radiography Program with distinction; Arynn Elizabeth Austin of Hardin, Associate in Arts Degree; Dimitri George Broches of Benton, Associate in Arts Degree; Meghan Nicole Foster of Hardin, Associate in Arts Degree; Briana M. Phelps of Calvert City, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Aaron Reed of Benton, Associate in Arts Degree; Rex Hunter Smith of Calvert City, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Joshua Thorn of Benton, Associate in Arts Degree; Jackson Mark Wagner of Gilbertsville, Associate in Arts Degree; Hillary Nicole Winters of Calvert City, Associate in Arts Degree; Ashton Nicole Dove of Benton, Associate in Science Degree; Joseph Aarron McClanahan of Calvert City, Associate in Science Degree with high distinction; Katelyn Rose Scott of Benton, Associate in Science Degree; Tera Michelle Colson of Benton, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Lindsay Gene Evans of Benton, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Terry P. Burgess of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Griffen Mitchell Darnell of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; David Gardner of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Courtney Howard of Calvert City, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Michael Ryan Hurley of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Tiffany Anneice Lile-Chandler of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Emma Sievers of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Patrick Ryan Stephens of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Tiffany Joy Stephens of Benton, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Sarah Swinford of Calvert City, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Adam Christopher Petitt of Calvert City, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Dustin Mark Purviance of Benton, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Justin David Scott of Benton, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Cristen Nicole McPherson of Benton, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Tamara Ann Cossey of Benton, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Keelie Jo Mathis of Calvert City, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Austin Kieth Rushing of Hardin, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Janie Rabecca Dunn of Hardin, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Gage Michael Lyles of Benton, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Kaylee Risher of Calvert City, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Dalton Brumfield of Benton, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Hunter Ray Archer of Hardin, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Hunter Dale Bebout of Gilbertsville, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Cody Howard Clark of Calvert City, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Salvador Hurtado Leyva of Benton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Jesse Keith Luebker of Benton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Isaiah Thomas Neeble of Benton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Bradford Lawrence Overby of Benton, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; John Whirley of Calvert City, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; William Kel Odom of Benton, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Wesley Cole Waldrop of Benton, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Stacey Caroline Cornwell of Benton, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Nicole L. Hughes of Calvert City, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Timberly Rae Riley of Calvert City, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Hannah Marie Tolbert of Benton, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Holly Sue Vaughn of Gilbertsville, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Sheila Anne Chandler of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Kara Elizabeth Crowley of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Jessica Kaylee Carr of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Kristina Michelle Mohler of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Allison Bailey Powell of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Alexandria Terrell of Benton, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Cami Michelle Bowerman of Hardin, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cassandra Robyn Clark of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Krystian J. Clayton of Calvert City, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Alexis Niccole Courtney of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kelsey Lynn Cunningham of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Sydney Ellegood of Calvert City, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cassidy Mariah Jones of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Leovina Suson Keith of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Keegan Mckenty McKenty of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Leanna Michelle Peden of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Brandon Lee Rosario of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Logan Danielle Rowland of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Amika N. Schafer of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Devon D. Sharp of Calvert City, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Alyssa Marie Turner of Calvert City, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Abbygayle R. Walker of Benton, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Samantha Nicole Yancey of Calvert City, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Blakelynn Marie Bond of Benton, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Vivian Mckyle Richard of Benton, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Donald Craig Fortenbery of Benton, certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Justin Brian Gipson of Benton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jake Anthony Gray of Benton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Brennan Chase Larimer of Benton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Michael Colby Oliver of Benton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jonathan Jacob Rich of Benton, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; and Aaliyah Rose Smith of Calvert City, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
Massac County, IL
Adam Casey Powell of Brookport, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Automotive Technology Program; Octavia Arleasha Anderson of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Culinary Arts Program; Dylan James Green of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Electrical Technology Program; Taryn Renae Lynch of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Katelynn N. Armstrong of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Katie Dean Martin of Brookport, IL, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Christian Harley Huber of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Science Degree; Heather Meyers of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Science Degree; T’erricka Rush of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Science Degree; Karsyn Brenna Shoulta of Brookport, IL, Associate in Science Degree; Tristan Hunter Urness of Metropolis, IL, Associate in Science Degree; Seth Edward Clauson of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Brian Wesley Proctor of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Maleaka Nashay Johnson of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Seth Aaron Walker of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Austin Mytchell Hall of Brookport, IL, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Lane Thomas Reed of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Klarissa Nicole Beard of Brookport, IL, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Shelby Jane McDuffee of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Zach Emmitt Stewart of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Stephanie Louise Willis of Brookport, IL, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Jessica Cruz of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Allyson Joyce Rick of Brookport, IL, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kelli Leigh Sullenger of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Rachel Gayle Kline of Brookport, IL, Certificate in the Pharmacy Technology Program; Samuel Glenn Coram of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Neel Patel of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; and Anthony Ryan Hurt of Metropolis, IL, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
McCracken County
Justin Michael Fowler of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Automotive Technology Program with high distinction; Samuel Abiodun Adebayo of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program; Salena Jane Dudley of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program with distinction; David Iyanuoluwa Adebisi of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Michael Drake Bowen of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Allen Joseph Combel of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Maxim William Myre of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Gillian Sarah Triplett of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Jordan A. Mariner of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computerized Manufacturing & Machining Program with high distinction; Heather Tubbs of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program; Zadia Tatiana Addison of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Culinary Arts Program; Skye Mackenzie Jones of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with distinction; Alanis Robinson of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with high distinction; Wesley Logan Dunn of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Electrical Technology Program; William Clifford Tate of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Electrical Technology Program with high distinction; Amy Leigh Hawkins of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Health Science Technology Program with high distinction; Andrea Nicole Taylor of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Health Science Technology Program; Shawn Nicholas O’Brian of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Genesis Tre James of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program with distinction; Jacob Daniel Puschaver of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Sarah K. Faubion of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Medical Information Technology Program with distinction; Nicholas Ray Curtis of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Denton Daugherty of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Seth A. Enoch of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Mika Nan Fraley of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Rachel Marguerite Gerke of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with distinction; Amy Nichole Grover of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Daniel Harrison of West Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Emily Caroline Robertson of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Cassondra Nashae Shelby of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program with high distinction; Christy Ann Woodall of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Walker Grubbs of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program with high distinction; Bailey Langston of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Katelyn Moore of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Emma Gresham of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Visual Communication Program with high distinction; Coleson Mark Hendrix of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Visual Communication Program with distinction; Victoria Julianna Moreno of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Visual Communication Program; John Pham of Paducah, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Visual Communication Program with high distinction; Austin Dentrell Anderson of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Tashana Alic Beasley of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Rachael Ranee Bischer of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Joseph Burns of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Sarah Beth Case of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Carolyn Dallas of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Caitlin Denae Dillman of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Allen J. Garnett of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Ryan Louise Gillituk of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Tracy L. Grimes of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Kara L. Harris of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree with distinction; Tanner Huddleston of West Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Thomas Michael Largent of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Brittany Lopez of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Ashley Nicole Luciano of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Kirklyn Nicole Mason of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Tasha Trimble Massey of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Yuliya Oleksandrivna Phillips of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Brady Connor Phillips of West Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Erica Nicole Thibeault of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Olivia Deann Woods of Paducah, Associate in Arts Degree; Brittany Blackwell of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Theodore J. Bratton of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Sadie Cheyenne Cherry of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Cortnie Choate of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Eric Walter Egli of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree with high distinction; Victoria Arabella Rose Gardner of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Dominik Tyler Green of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Hunter Breckenridge Grubbs of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Madelynn Grace Harper of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Courtney Marshall of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Jakob Samuel Mueller of Melber, Associate in Science Degree; Madison Lindsey Munsell of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Peyton Poindexter of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Angela Marie Sanders of Paducah, Associate in Science Degree; Jaelyn Calmese of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Yanesa Cervantes of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Briana Marie Davis of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Taylor Brooke Joyner of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Tykeia Marie Kendley of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Julia Parrish of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Whitney Celeste Smith of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Kaylyn E. Suitor of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program, Marie Watkins of Paducah, Certificate in the Administrative Office Technology Program; Clay Austin of Paducah, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Tyler Belo Bohannon of Paducah, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Chase Alexander Gibson of Paducah, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; William Shelton of Paducah, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Cameron Michael Tapscott of Paducah, Certificate in the Air Conditioning Technology Program; Michael J. Conner of Paducah, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Tony Harper of Paducah, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Elijah Travoze Holland of Paducah, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Breanna Helen Nicole Mouser of Paducah, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Travis Dale Riggi of Paducah, Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Nicholas Maxwell Green of Paducah, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Octavio Lemus of Paducah, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Drake Allen Long of Paducah, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Juliaun Melvin Pracht of West Paducah, Certificate in the Automotive Technology Program; Maxwell Glen Arterburn of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Dustin Ray Bilski of West Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Ethan Connor Binkley of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Shannon Michele Caudle of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Victoria Noelle Clayton of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Michael C. Dukes of West Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Rehana Allyson Ford of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; John Brady Hempen of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Rebecca R. Hudson of West Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Nakyia Renay Kelly of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Abigail Grace Leidecker of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Claren Michelle Lowery of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Ashley Denise Meeks of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Patricia Pierce of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Veronica Randall-Rapelje of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Olivia Renee Smith of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Donna Marie Stephens of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Jennifer Leigh Ulbricht of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Nannette Marie Williams of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Michelle R. Woodard of Paducah, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Derrick Anderson of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Cade Copeland of West Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Corbyn Cummins of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Lance Edward Derezza of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Cara A. Howard of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Chase Landon Kennedy of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Brian Logan Owens of West Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Alec Reece Spangler of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Mia Todd of West Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Javon A. White of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Alexander Peralta of Paducah, Certificate in the Computer Aided Drafting & Design Program; Ciara Cockrill of Paducah, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Vivian Nichole Delapaz of Paducah, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Elizabeth Anne Harris of Paducah, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Keionah Joella Williams of West Paducah, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Jordan Thomas Carper of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Chez Jones of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Darrell Morrow of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Bryan Eugene Severns of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Stephanie Stobaugh of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Mason Randal Williams of Paducah, Certificate in the Criminal Justice Program; Sabrina Marie Bower of Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Alexis Rene Bowers of Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Erica Lynn Grom of Melber, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Shawn-Micheal Phillip May of Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Kennedy Marie Shelbourne of Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Joseph Israel Virzi of Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Gregory Daniel Wilson of West Paducah, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Tyler James Clark of Paducah, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Conner Francis Hilton of Paducah, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Addison Calhoun of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; William Stevenson Collins of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Connor Reece Downing of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Bradley Mitchell Evitts of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Dalton Wade Fort of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Matthew Tyler Hobgood of West Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Lexie Renae Hughes of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Isaac Fuwang Johnson of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; James Lawrence McCauley of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Owlen Bradley McCuiston of West Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; James Zach Nelson of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Michael Joseph Raney of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Jeremy Brandon Reel of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Michael Ryan Sallee of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Christopher Scheidler of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Hayden Todd Spillman of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Lotraun Rremar Woods of Paducah, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Carson Christian of Paducah, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Daniel Joseph Gardner of Paducah, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Joshua J. Roberts of Paducah, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Roger Dale Douglas of Paducah, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Ashley S. Williams of Paducah, Certificate in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Florine Askew of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Arneza Armonnie Flournoy of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Josiphine Hughes of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Sylvia Joiner of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Brandi Marie Milam of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Hayley Blackburn Mudd of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Sylvia Reed of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Christina Sedberry of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Savanna Nicole Sexton of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Taylor Thompson of Paducah, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Lyn Theresa Kochems of Paducah, Certificate in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Madelyn Rorer of Paducah, Certificate in the Logistics and Operations Management Program; Charles Nelson Grundy of Paducah, Certificate in the Marine Technology Program; Linda S. Abanatha of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Jalen Bolte of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Jastari Lawon Broady of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Jessica Burgess of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; McKenzie Dawne Parsons of West Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Brittney Dawn Priest of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Callie Thomas Warmath of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Information Technology Program; Breanna Mae Gallatin of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Cassandra Dawn McIntosh of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Chelsi Dawn Waldridge of Paducah, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Morgan Adams of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Seth Thomas Allgood of West Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Gavin Michael Ames of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Erica Anne Berhow of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jeanette Jaque’ Brown of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; James Evan Burnett of Melber, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kelsei Brook Cathey of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Taliyah Conner of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Morgan Hope Davis of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Tamara Demenis of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Anastasia Chantelle Donelson of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Corey Dunn of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Katelin Espy of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Amanda Fakhoorian of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Amber Fitts of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kayla Glisson of West Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kaylea Parrish Greenwell of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Alice Fay Grimes of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Emme Harned of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Brianna Nicole Hayes of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kayla Renee Herrington of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Johntavia Jonte Hines of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Ginger Ann Hogancamp of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Mikkia Huckaby of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Justin Kelechi Ibeawuchi of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Autumn Paige Knight of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Dalia Geronimo Lemus of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Tamyra Marks of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kaleigh De’Nae McKnight of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Josey Makayle Ray of West Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Lacey Annaline Roberts of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jamie Leigh Roebuck of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Tamisha Renee Sanders of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Alexis Paige Snipes of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Cayleigh Rae Stepter of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jakob Ryan Taylor of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Sandra Zoe Del Valle of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kasandra Weaks of Paducah, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Channey Marie Hert of Paducah, Certificate in the Pharmacy Technology Program; Jesslyn Paige Long of Paducah, Certificate in the Pharmacy Technology Program; Randall Thomas Griggs of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Seth Aaron Hawkins of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Natalie Elizabeth Hutchins of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Nathan Richard Lawson of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Raymond O’Dell Martin of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Mason Connor Milles of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Elijah Fox Patton of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Tesla Moon Springs of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Nathan Tsali Wilson of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Cayla Ann Winchester of Paducah, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program; Ryan Amis of West Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Ian Geoffrey Armond of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Casey Bean of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Lacy Boulton of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Matthew Keaton Cash of West Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Matthew Cole of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Cedric Michael Davis of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Gabriel Hunter Dennee of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Devin Allen Dobbins of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Matthew Donaghy of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; William Lloyd Gardner of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Bryce Parker Gill of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Dalton Quad Jones of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Gabriel David Jones of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Gary Dean Lynn of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Shaun Lee Mink of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Esmond T. Morris of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Nicholas Tyler Shell of West Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Brady Owen Shreves of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Chendan Wade of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Jerri D. West of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Chandler Sterling White of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Wayd Michael Wood of Paducah, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; Anika Kuyanna Nicole Twig of Paducah, Diploma in the Cosmetology Program; Timothy Chase Jarvis of Paducah, Diploma in the Visual Communication Program; Omar Gudino Herrera of Paducah, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree, and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program; Christian D’mario Johnson of West Paducah, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program; Lloyd Donald Kelsey of Paducah, General Occupational/Technical Studies Degree, and Diploma in the Welding Technology Program with high distinction.
Pope County, IL
Samantha Lanie Obermark of Golconda, IL, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Mike Alan Broadway of Golconda, IL, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program; Jordyn Rene Swinford of Golconda, IL, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kortney Lang of Grand Chain, IL, Certificate in the Business Administration Program.
Trigg County
Katelyn Sierra Futrell of Cadiz, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Destiny Ann Brown of Cadiz, Certificate in the Cosmetology Program; Ki’rome Bingham of Cadiz, Certificate in the Fire/Rescue Science Technology Program.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) has been recognized as an Aspen Prize Top 10 Community College five times by the Aspen Institute and has twice been named a Finalist With Distinction for providing students with strong job training and continuing higher education opportunity, for achieving high completion and transfer rates, and for providing strong employment results for its graduates. For more information visit, westkentucky.kctcs.edu
