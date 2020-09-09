West Kentucky Community and Technical College was recently named the winner of Kentucky Association for Environmental Education’s (KAEE) 2020 Community Partner Award for Excellence in Environmental Education.
“This is wonderful news for WKCTC,” said Bobby Ann Lee, WKCTC sustainability project coordinator/biology professor. “This award is a result of the work staff, faculty, students and community members have been tirelessly doing together to advance environmental awareness in our region.”
KAEE defines environmental education as:
• Learner-centered, providing students with opportunities to construct their own understanding through hands-on, minds-on investigations.
• Recognizing the importance of investigating the environment within the context of human influences, incorporating an examination of economics, culture, political structure, social equity, as well as natural processes and systems.
• Effective education that increases awareness and knowledge about environmental issues and provides the skills to make informed decisions and take responsible actions. Environmental education does not advocate a particular viewpoint or course of action.
WKCTC works diligently to promote, maintain and implement ecofriendly measures including campus energy saving methods, creating effective recycling, celebrating Earth Day, annual nature hikes, and providing access to a variety of economic, social and environmental sustainability tips and activities.
“Congratulations to Bobby Lee and her leadership coordinating our sustainability efforts, which has garnished state recognition,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “As a higher education institution, we can both raise the awareness and engage students in the impact and intersections of societal challenges impacted by sustainability.”
Leigh Cocanougher, KAEE outreach coordinator, said WKCTC will be honored at the annual KAEE conference to be held virtually Sept. 17. “We look forward to recognizing WKCTC’s outstanding contributions to environmental education this fall.”
